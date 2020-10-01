The Diocese of Rockville Centre on Thursday filed for bankruptcy because of financial pressures from payments to childhood victims of clergy sexual abuse.

The diocese said payouts stemming from cases filed under the state Child Victims Act left it no option but to file for a Chapter 11 reorganization. It expects regular operations and ministries to be able to continue functioning, and Catholic schools should not be affected, diocesan spokesman Sean Dolan said in a statement.

"The filing is necessary to manage litigation expenses, address disputes with the Diocese’s insurers and facilitate settlements with abuse survivors who brought lawsuits under the Child Victims Act," the statement said.

Bishop John Barres said: "We believe that this process offers the only way to ensure a fair and equitable outcome for everyone involved, including abuse survivors whose compensation settlements will be resolved by the courts."

He added, "This decision was not made lightly, but, with the passage of the Child Victims Act, the failure of the Diocese’s insurers to honor their contractual obligations and the number of suits filed to date, it has become clear the Diocese would not be able to continue its spiritual, charitable and educational missions while shouldering the increasingly heavy burden of litigation expenses associated with these cases."

The Long Island diocese, one of the largest Catholic dioceses in the nation and home to 1.4 million Catholics, is the latest diocese or religious order in the country to file for bankruptcy to address the fallout from the ongoing clergy sex abuse scandal, which dates to 2002.

The Child Victims Act opened a one-year window for people who say they were sexually abused by clergy, lifting the statute of limitations so that civil complaints could be filed for abuse that allegedly occurred years or even decades ago.

Sign up for The Classroom newsletter. The pandemic has changed education on Long Island. Find out how. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"We carefully and prayerfully considered other alternatives, but Chapter 11 was the only way to provide fair settlements to survivors while continuing to be of service to the 1.4 million Catholics in the geographical boundaries of the Diocese of Rockville Centre," Barres said.

The diocese said that despite the bankruptcy, "vendors will be paid for all goods and services delivered after the filing, and transactions that occur in the ordinary course of business will continue as before. Employees will be paid their normal wages, and their benefit programs will continue uninterrupted."

The diocese in 2017 started an Independent Reconciliation and Compensation program aimed at providing healing and financial settlements for childhood victims of clergy sexual abuse. The diocese said Thursday it compensated about 350 survivors, paying out a total of more than $62 million.

But some victims did not participate in the program, opting instead to file complaints under the Child Victims Act, which went into effect in August 2019. Payments from those cases generally were expected to be larger than the ones under the compensation programs, according to attorneys for abuse victims.

To handle the financial pressures, the diocese last October started implementing cost-saving moves that reduced expenses by $3.5 million per year, the diocese said Thursday.

The diocese also said annual revenue has dropped by 40% since offertory collections have fallen sharply at Sunday Masses amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Churches were closed for weeks, and then re-opened at limited capacity.

In August, the diocese undertook deeper cuts including a staff reduction of about 10% at the diocesan headquarters in Rockville Centre, a move expected to provide $5 million a year in annual savings, the diocese said Thursday.

The parishes and schools of the diocese are separate legal entities from the diocese and are not included in the bankruptcy filing, the diocese said. The church said it expects operations at the schools and parishes to continue normally.

Some parishes are named in Child Victims Act lawsuits, but the diocese said it plans to ask the courts to separate any further civil actions against the parishes and put them under the umbrella of the Chapter 11 process.

"We will work diligently with all survivors, creditors and ministries to maintain open communication while we work toward our goal of completing a settlement and finalizing a restructuring plan that includes a comprehensive and final resolution for suffering survivors," Barres said.