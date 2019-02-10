TODAY'S PAPER
Queens man charged in unlawful surveillance of bathroom in Great Neck business, cops say

By Keshia Clukey keshia.clukey@newsday.com
A Queens man was arrested Saturday after allegedly hiding a cellphone in the bathroom of a Great Neck business and recording women without their knowledge, Nassau Police said.

Daniel Perez, 20, of Jamaica, was charged with three counts of second-degree unlawful surveillance,  police said in a news release.

On Jan. 30, Perez went to the Wego Chemical Building at 239 Great Neck Road in Great Neck and hid a cellphone in the women’s bathroom, police said.

A female victim later found the phone in the bathroom, played back the recording and saw Perez recording himself as he was hiding the phone, police said. She called the police.

Two other female victims were also found to have been recorded by the phone, police said.

Third Squad Detectives located Perez Saturday at his residence, and placed him under arrest. He was arraigned Sunday at First District Court in Hempstead.

By Keshia Clukey keshia.clukey@newsday.com

Keshia Clukey covers Long Island education. She has been with Newsday since March 2018 and previously worked at the State Capitol in Albany covering education for Politico. A Plattsburgh native, she also has worked at a number of newspapers in the state including the Times Union in Albany, and has received a number of awards for her work from state and national press agencies.

