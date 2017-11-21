The bus company where unionized drivers had been on strike for nearly two weeks, impacting four Nassau County school districts, has laid off 134 employees, after two of the districts had canceled their contracts, state records show.

Baumann & Sons Buses Inc. cited the loss of transportation contracts with the Hicksville and Rockville Centre school districts for the action, according to a Nov. 18 regulatory notice posted Tuesday on the state labor department’s website.

Under New York’s Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, companies with at least 50 full-time employees must file a 90-day notice of a mass layoff or closing, except in certain economic situations.

The layoff, which went into effect on Monday, according to the notice, comes less than a week after the drivers ended the strike that disrupted the transportation routines of more than 20,000 students in the Baldwin, Freeport, Hicksville and Rockville Centre districts.

Debra Hagan, the president of Transport Workers Union Local 252, could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday. Officials with the bus company, which is based in Ronkonkoma, also could not be immediately reached.

The nearly two-week strike ended Thursday and the unionized drivers will hold a ratification vote on the proposed agreement with Baumann on Nov. 28.

More than 300 bus drivers, monitors and mechanics had been on strike. The job action began Nov. 6.

Earlier this month, school officials in some of the districts had looked into contracting with other companies as the strike stretched into a second week. Hicksville posted on its website that Educational Bus Transportation or Acme Bus will now provide transportation for students.

Get the Newsday Now newsletter! The best of Newsday every day in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Rockville Centre Superintendent William Johnson said Tuesday that the district has been using Guardian Bus, covering 100 percent of the transportation.

“We started the school year hoping we would continue with Baumann. We didn’t ask for this. This arrived on our door step as an unexpected problem we had to resolve during the school year,” he said.

Freeport and Baldwin school officials could not be immediately reached for comment Tuesday. A posting on Baldwin’s website read that “Baumann Bus Company will continue to provide all normally scheduled runs on Tuesday.”