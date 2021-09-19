TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
Good Morning
Long Island

Cops: Woman killed in Bay Shore crash

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
A 29-year-old woman driving an SUV died Sunday morning after the vehicle left the roadway in Bay Shore and struck a utility pole, Suffolk police said.

The woman was driving a Honda HRV southbound on Fifth Avenue, just south of Brook Avenue, when the vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a utility pole at about 3:20 a.m., police said.

The victim, whose name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, was taken to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore where she died, according to police.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Third Squad at 631-854-8352.

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

