Cops: Woman killed in Bay Shore crash

A 29-year-old woman driving an SUV died Sunday morning after the vehicle left the roadway in Bay Shore and struck a utility pole, Suffolk police said.

The woman was driving a Honda HRV southbound on Fifth Avenue, just south of Brook Avenue, when the vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a utility pole at about 3:20 a.m., police said.

The victim, whose name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, was taken to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore where she died, according to police.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Third Squad at 631-854-8352.