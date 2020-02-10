A 74-year-old woman was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle in a hit and run in Bay Shore on Monday morning, police said, while in Nassau a 79-year-old woman was struck and killed in a Sunday night crash.

Mary Barbato of Bay Shore was walking on Moffitt Boulevard, near Brentwood Road, about 6:15 a.m. when she was struck in the hit-and-run crash, police said in statement. Barbato was listed in critical condition at Southside Hospital, officials said.

“Detectives believe the vehicle may be a red SUV with possible front-end damage. The driver fled westbound on Moffitt Boulevard and southbound on Brentwood Road,” Suffolk police said.

Anyone with information is urged to call Third Squad detectives at 631-854-8352, or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.

In Manhasset, Sunday at 8:05 p.m. a 79-year-old female pedestrian was struck and suffered multiple injuries as she tried to cross Plandome Road, from east to west, Nassau police said. She was hit by a 2018 Toyota going northbound in the vicinity of Park Avenue, police said, and the driver, also a 79-year-old woman, remained at the scene.

Nassau police did not release the name of either the pedestrian or the driver. The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead at 11:52 p.m. by a hospital physician, police said.