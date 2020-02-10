TODAY'S PAPER
43° Good Evening
SEARCH
43° Good Evening
Long Island

2 female pedestrians struck in separate crashes, police say

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
Print

A 74-year-old woman was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle in a hit and run in Bay Shore on Monday morning,  police said, while in Nassau a 79-year-old woman was struck and killed in a Sunday night crash.

Mary Barbato of Bay Shore was walking on Moffitt Boulevard, near Brentwood Road, about 6:15 a.m. when she was struck in the hit-and-run crash, police said in statement. Barbato was listed in critical condition at Southside Hospital, officials said.

“Detectives believe the vehicle may be a red SUV with possible front-end damage. The driver fled westbound on Moffitt Boulevard and southbound on Brentwood Road,” Suffolk police said.

Anyone with information is urged to call Third Squad detectives at 631-854-8352, or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.

In Manhasset, Sunday at 8:05 p.m. a 79-year-old female pedestrian was struck and suffered multiple injuries as she tried to cross Plandome Road, from east to west, Nassau police said. She was hit by a 2018 Toyota going northbound in the vicinity of Park Avenue, police said, and the driver, also a 79-year-old woman, remained at the scene.

Nassau police did not release the name of either the pedestrian or the driver. The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead at 11:52 p.m. by a hospital physician, police said.

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers the Town of Islip. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Lynbrook's Ally Fitzgerald stretching before a match on Lynbrook's Fitzgerald first LI girl to make boys tourney
John Pierotti leaves the Nassau County courthouse on Retrial in Baldwin double murder case kicks off
Lorna R. Lewis is to become the next Malverne school district hires new superintendent
Cop shooting suspect Robert Williams appears at his DA: NYPD shooting suspect threatened to shoot another cop if released
Richard Altabe, a principal at the 1,700-student Hebrew State steps back from proposed rules for private schools
Sandra Arcarola gets a kiss from Zelda at Pawsitive experience for inmates, canines
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search