Boy, 14, killed by LIRR train, railroad says 

A 14-year-old Bayport boy apparently walking on the tracks was killed after being hit by an LIRR train Monday night, MTA Police said.

Christopher Coluccio was found next to the tracks near the Bayport station around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to Metropolitan Transportation Authority Police spokesman Aaron Donovan.

Donovan said the investigation is ongoing and that police notified the boy’s family and school district.

Bayport-Blue Point Superintendent Timothy Hearney released a statement that said: " As many of you know, this has been a difficult week, and unlike any other for our school community.

"Early yesterday, we learned of the heartbreaking passing of Christopher Coluccio, a ninth-grader at Bayport-Blue Point High School. Chris was extremely intelligent, had a great sense of humor, enjoyed wresting, played golf and was well-liked by all. I know he will be greatly missed by everyone in our School District and beyond.

Tuesday evening, Hearney had released another statement that acknowledged the death of Gabrielle Petito, 22, a 2017 graduate of the local high school.

"We know that the loss of another young member of our BBP community in such a short time is most devastating," Hearney said, of Petito, whose body was found Sunday after a search in Wyoming.

Hearney said grief counselors and support staff are available Thursday night (tonight) from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the high school library to help students cope with both losses.