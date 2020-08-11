Suffolk health officials on Tuesday closed Tanner Beach in Copiague, citing elevated bacteria levels that make the waters unsafe for bathers.

Suffolk County Commissioner of Health Dr. Gregson Pigott said in a news release that bathing in bacteria-contaminated water can result in gastrointestinal illness, as well as eye, ear, nose, and throat infections.

Officials said the beach would reopen when further tests yield lower bacteria levels.

For the latest information on affected beaches, residents may call the Bathing Beach HOTLINE at 852-5822 or contact the Department's Office of Ecology at 852-5760 during normal business hours. http://www.suffolkcountyny.gov/Departments/HealthServices/EnvironmentalQuality/Ecology/BeachMonitoringProgram.aspx

To view an interactive map of beach closures/advisories, visit: https://ny.healthinspections.us/ny_beaches/