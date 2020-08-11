TODAY'S PAPER
79° Good Evening
SEARCH
79° Good Evening
Long Island

Tanner Beach closed to bathing because of bacteria levels, health officials say

Health officials say there's no bathing at Tanner

Health officials say there's no bathing at Tanner Beach in Copiague, shown in July 2018. Credit: Marisol Diaz-Gordon

By Zachary R. Dowdy zachary.dowdy@newsday.com
Print

Suffolk health officials on Tuesday closed Tanner Beach in Copiague, citing elevated bacteria levels that make the waters unsafe for bathers.

Suffolk County Commissioner of Health Dr. Gregson Pigott said in a news release that bathing in bacteria-contaminated water can result in gastrointestinal illness, as well as eye, ear, nose, and throat infections.

Officials said the beach would reopen when further tests yield lower bacteria levels.

For the latest information on affected beaches, residents may call the Bathing Beach HOTLINE at 852-5822 or contact the Department's Office of Ecology at 852-5760 during normal business hours. http://www.suffolkcountyny.gov/Departments/HealthServices/EnvironmentalQuality/Ecology/BeachMonitoringProgram.aspx

To view an interactive map of beach closures/advisories, visit: https://ny.healthinspections.us/ny_beaches/

By Zachary R. Dowdy zachary.dowdy@newsday.com

Latest Long Island News

A PSEG worker on the job on Middle Thousands of Liers still without power as temps heat up
A state primary poling place in Mineola is Officials warn of more voting problems in November
Hempstead bay constables, Nassau Police and town lifeguards Beaches closed to swimming after shark sighting 
From left, frustrated Cold Spring Harbor residents William LI man blocks in PSEG trucks, demands power restoration
Hempstead Town and the former operators of the Hempstead case sparks new state law over judge recusals
U.S. Senator Charles Schumer on Sunday, Aug. 9, State Democrats cheer nomination of Kamala Harris 
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search