TODAY'S PAPER
80° Good Afternoon
80° Good Afternoon
Long Island

Officials: More than 20 LI beaches closed to swimmers after storm

With rain expected throughout the week, Nassau and Suffolk officials will update closures and advisories as conditions develop. 

By Khristopher J. Brooks khristopher.brooks@newsday.com
Print

County heath officials on Long Island have either closed or advised swimmers against bathing at more than 20 beaches. 

The closures and advisory stem from heavy rain that hit the region this weekend. Forecasters also expect more rain this week.

Rainfall typically produces elevated bacteria levels on North and South shore beaches and can create waters that are not safe for swimming. 

In Nassau County, health officials on Sunday advised beachgoers against swimming at 19 beaches, including: Centre Island Sound in Bayville, The Creek Club in Lattingtown, Lattingtown Beach, Laurel Hollow Beach, Morgan Sound in Glen Cove, North Hempstead Beach Park in Port Washington, Piping Rock Beach Club in Locust Valley, Pryibil Beach in Glen Cove, Charles E. Ransom Beach in Bayville, Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Park in Oyster Bay, Sea Cliff Village Beach, Soundside Beach in Bayville, Stehli Beach in Bayville, Tappen Beach in Glenwood Landing, Biltmore Beach Club in Massapequa, Hewlett Point Beach in East Rockaway, Island Park Beach, Philip B. Healey Beach in Massapequa, and the beach behind the Merrick Estates Civic Association.

The Nassau advisory will be lifted at 7 a.m. on Monday. However, if there is more than half an inch of rain that day, the health department will issue another advisory, said spokeswoman Mary Ellen Laurain. 

In Suffolk County, health officials closed four beaches on Saturday and said they will remain closed until further notice. Those beaches are Eagle Dock Community Beach in Cold Spring Harbor, Lake Ronkonkoma, Venetian Shores Beach in Lindenhurst, and Tanner Park Beach in Copiague. 

Amityville Village Beach and Benjamin's Beach in Bay Shore, which Suffolk officials closed Thursday, have reopened. 

By Khristopher J. Brooks khristopher.brooks@newsday.com

Latest Long Island News

Investigators probe a house fire on 15th Street Cops: Man dies in West Babylon fire
Anna Rung lives near power lines in Centereach. High cancer rates put LI communities on edge
Former Trump campaign aide Carter Page exits a Documents: FBI sought permission to wiretap Page
This 1914 Muttontown home retains signature details by Legendary architect's LI home lists for $1.895M
Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during an announcement and Legislation aimed at combating 'third-hand smoke'
The North Hempstead Town Board on Tuesday voted Town announces several staffing changes