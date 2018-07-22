County heath officials on Long Island have either closed or advised swimmers against bathing at more than 20 beaches.

The closures and advisory stem from heavy rain that hit the region this weekend. Forecasters also expect more rain this week.

Rainfall typically produces elevated bacteria levels on North and South shore beaches and can create waters that are not safe for swimming.

In Nassau County, health officials on Sunday advised beachgoers against swimming at 19 beaches, including: Centre Island Sound in Bayville, The Creek Club in Lattingtown, Lattingtown Beach, Laurel Hollow Beach, Morgan Sound in Glen Cove, North Hempstead Beach Park in Port Washington, Piping Rock Beach Club in Locust Valley, Pryibil Beach in Glen Cove, Charles E. Ransom Beach in Bayville, Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Park in Oyster Bay, Sea Cliff Village Beach, Soundside Beach in Bayville, Stehli Beach in Bayville, Tappen Beach in Glenwood Landing, Biltmore Beach Club in Massapequa, Hewlett Point Beach in East Rockaway, Island Park Beach, Philip B. Healey Beach in Massapequa, and the beach behind the Merrick Estates Civic Association.

The Nassau advisory will be lifted at 7 a.m. on Monday. However, if there is more than half an inch of rain that day, the health department will issue another advisory, said spokeswoman Mary Ellen Laurain.

In Suffolk County, health officials closed four beaches on Saturday and said they will remain closed until further notice. Those beaches are Eagle Dock Community Beach in Cold Spring Harbor, Lake Ronkonkoma, Venetian Shores Beach in Lindenhurst, and Tanner Park Beach in Copiague.

Amityville Village Beach and Benjamin's Beach in Bay Shore, which Suffolk officials closed Thursday, have reopened.