As pandemic precautions fade, beachgoers happy for freedom 

Ninety-year-old Emely Uckert of Holbrook celebrated her independence on Monday with a visit to Robert Moses State Park — her independence from her five children, that is.

Uckert spent most of the pandemic homebound, her children taking care of her chores and errands for fear their nonagenarian matriarch would catch the COVID-19 virus. It was sometimes frustrating, but taking those precautions meant she stayed healthy enough to return this holiday weekend to the beach she has visited since well before the Fire Island Inlet Bridge was built in 1964.

Being fully vaccinated, coupled with the recent lifting of restrictions, means freedom, she said.

"The freedom of going out shopping. The freedom to go to church," she said. "The freedom to just be out with people."

Uckert and others marveled over how different a 2021 beach visit felt this July 5 compared to the same time last year.

Capacity was back at 100%. No discarded disposable masks could be spotted in the sand. With more than half of New Yorkers fully vaccinated and the daily number of statewide COVID-19-related deaths in the single digits, people did not feel as tense around one another.

"Everybody’s got their guard down, a lot more smiles, [people] enjoying themselves," said Vinny LaGrega, 39, of Hicksville. "It’s good to see. It’s good to see."

Sign up for The Classroom newsletter. The pandemic has changed education on Long Island. Find out how. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

LaGrega enjoyed the day with his longtime friend, Justin Roestenberg, who will turn 40 this week. They plan to mark the milestone birthday with dinner at Rothmann’s Steakhouse in East Norwich.

Megan Dreiss, a high school social studies teacher in the Jericho school district, had a year to remember. She grappled with distance teaching while taking care of three kids, including a baby girl born right at the start of the lockdown.

That stress was far from her mind while her sons Luca, 7, and Leo, 5, played in the water lapping the shoreline.

"It’s almost like you forget there was a pandemic at this point," said Dreiss, 34, of Greenlawn.

Heddy Sapione of Port Chester had a rough time during the pandemic. Sapione, who is legally blind, lost her job as a preschool Spanish teacher and said being disabled makes it harder to find work. She also hasn’t been able to visits her parents in Peru, which has been hit hard by the pandemic with 180,000 deaths in a country of 33 million.

But on Monday she was grateful for a peaceful day in the sand with her family and was hopeful for better days ahead.

"I really think not everything in this pandemic has been bad," Sapione said. "People have become more conscious and appreciative of what we have."