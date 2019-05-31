Don’t go into the water if you're heading to these 68 Long Island beaches because of high bacteria levels following this week's heavy rainfall, county health officials said Friday.

The beaches are in areas that are heavily influenced by storm water runoff from nearby watersheds and tributaries that are in enclosed embayment, where tidal flushing is limited, health officials said in the advisory.

“The department recommends that bathing and other water contact be suspended in affected areas until the waters have been flushed by two successive tidal cycles (at least a 24-hour period) after the cessation of rainfall,” the advisory said.

The advisory will be lifted Saturday morning unless sampling by the health department shows elevated levels of bacterial numbers.

The Nassau advisory covers 5 North Shore beaches: Creek Club and Lattingtown Beach in Lattingtown; Laurel Hollow Beach in Laurel Hollow; North Hempstead Beach Park in Port Washington; and Piping Rock Beach Club in Locust Valley.

The Suffolk advisory covers the following beaches in six towns:

Babylon Town: Amityville Village Beach and Venetian Shores Beach

Brookhaven Town: Sound Beach POA East, Sound Beach POA West, Tides Beach, Beech Road Beach (NSBA), Broadway Beach (NSBA), Friendship Drive Beach (NSBA), Shoreham Village Beach, Shoreham Beach, Corey Beach, Shirley Beach, Stony Brook Beach, Shoreham Shore Club Beach, Miller Place Park Beach, Scotts Beach, Woodhull Landing POA Beach, Bayberry Cove Beach, Bayview Beach, Grantland Beach, Indian Field Beach, Little Bay Beach, Soundview Beach Association Beach, Terraces on the Sound

East Hampton Town: Havens Beach

Huntington Town: Eagle Dock Community Beach, Cold Spring Harbor Beach Club Beach, West Neck Beach, Lloyd Neck Bath Club Beach, Lloyd Harbor Village Park Beach, Gold Star Battalion Park Beach, Head of the Bay Club Beach, Nathan Hale Beach Club Beach, Baycrest Association Beach, Bay Hills Beach Association, Crescent Beach, Knollwood Beach Association Beach, Fleets Cove Beach, Centerport Beach, Huntington Beach Community Association Beach, Centerport Yacht Club Beach, Steers Beach, Asharoken Beach, Hobart Beach — LI Sound and Cove — Crab Meadow Beach, Wincoma Association Beach, Valley Grove Beach, Prices Bend Beach

Islip Town: West Islip Beach, Benjamins Beach, Islip Beach, Islip Beach East, West Oaks Recreation Club Beach, Brightwaters Village Beach, Bayport Beach, Sayville Marina Park Beach, Bayberry Beach & Tennis Club Beach

Smithtown Town: Callahans Beach, Short Beach, Nissequogue Point Beach, Long Beach, Schubert Beach

The latest information on affected beaches is available on the bathing beach hotline at 631-852-5822, the health departments’ ecology office at 631-852-5760 during business hours, or the county health department’s beach monitoring webpage https://www.suffolkcountyny.gov/Departments/Health-Services/Environmental-Quality/Ecology/Beach-Monitoring-Program