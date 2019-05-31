TODAY'S PAPER
79° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
79° Good Afternoon
Long Island

No bathing advised at many LI beaches due to runoff, health officials say

Corey Beach in Brookhaven Town is among 68

Corey Beach in Brookhaven Town is among 68 Long Island beaches where health authorities advise no bathing until Saturday morning. It is shown on Oct. 19, 2018. Photo Credit: Veronique Louis

By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com
Print

Don’t go into the water if you're heading to these 68 Long Island beaches because of high bacteria levels following this week's heavy rainfall, county health officials said Friday.

The beaches are in areas that are heavily influenced by storm water runoff from nearby watersheds and tributaries that are in enclosed embayment, where tidal flushing is limited, health officials said in the advisory.

“The department recommends that bathing and other water contact be suspended in affected areas until the waters have been flushed by two successive tidal cycles (at least a 24-hour period) after the cessation of rainfall,” the advisory said.

 The advisory will be lifted Saturday morning unless sampling by the health department shows elevated levels of bacterial numbers.

The Nassau advisory covers 5 North Shore beaches: Creek Club and Lattingtown Beach  in Lattingtown; Laurel Hollow Beach in Laurel Hollow; North Hempstead Beach Park in Port Washington; and Piping Rock Beach Club in Locust Valley.

The Suffolk advisory covers the following beaches in six towns:

Babylon Town: Amityville Village Beach and Venetian Shores Beach

Brookhaven Town: Sound Beach POA East, Sound Beach POA West, Tides Beach, Beech Road Beach (NSBA), Broadway Beach (NSBA), Friendship Drive Beach (NSBA), Shoreham Village Beach, Shoreham Beach, Corey Beach, Shirley Beach, Stony Brook Beach, Shoreham Shore Club Beach, Miller Place Park Beach, Scotts Beach, Woodhull Landing POA Beach, Bayberry Cove Beach, Bayview Beach, Grantland Beach, Indian Field Beach, Little Bay Beach, Soundview Beach Association Beach, Terraces on the Sound

East Hampton Town: Havens Beach

Huntington Town: Eagle Dock Community Beach, Cold Spring Harbor Beach Club Beach, West Neck Beach, Lloyd Neck Bath Club Beach, Lloyd Harbor Village Park Beach, Gold Star Battalion Park Beach, Head of the Bay Club Beach, Nathan Hale Beach Club Beach, Baycrest Association Beach, Bay Hills Beach Association, Crescent Beach, Knollwood Beach Association Beach, Fleets Cove Beach, Centerport Beach, Huntington Beach Community Association Beach, Centerport Yacht Club Beach, Steers Beach, Asharoken Beach, Hobart Beach — LI Sound and Cove — Crab Meadow Beach, Wincoma Association Beach, Valley Grove Beach, Prices Bend Beach

Islip Town: West Islip Beach, Benjamins Beach, Islip Beach, Islip Beach East, West Oaks Recreation Club Beach, Brightwaters Village Beach, Bayport Beach, Sayville Marina Park Beach, Bayberry Beach & Tennis Club Beach

Smithtown Town: Callahans Beach, Short Beach, Nissequogue Point Beach, Long Beach, Schubert Beach

The latest information on affected beaches is available on the bathing beach hotline at 631-852-5822, the health departments’ ecology office at 631-852-5760 during business hours, or the county health department’s beach monitoring webpage https://www.suffolkcountyny.gov/Departments/Health-Services/Environmental-Quality/Ecology/Beach-Monitoring-Program

Headshot of Newsday employee Chau Lam on June
By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com

Chau Lam reports on a wide range of topics: from crime and courts to aviation, hurricanes and 9/11 first responders.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Look for clear skies with some patchy fog Forecast: Sunshine today, highs may hit 80 in spots
Michael Moritz left, in 2009, and right, in LI's 2009 valedictorians 10 years later
NYPD officer Valerie Cincinelli pleaded not guilty Friday NYPD cop pleads not guilty in murder-for-hire scheme
Susan Piccolo, co-owner of The Cop Shop in LI's Cop Shop store faces New York City lawsuit 
Diversity advocates were encouraged that a capacity audience Need for teacher diversity is focus of forum
Michael A. Epstein, left, succeeds Mark L. Claster Northwell Health board elects new chairman
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search