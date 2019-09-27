TODAY'S PAPER
Final weekend to swim at State Park beaches on Long Island

Lifeguards will be on duty at Robert Moses

Lifeguards will be on duty at Robert Moses State Park and three other State Park beaches on Long Island this Saturday and Sunday, officials said. Robert Moses State Park Field 5 is shown on July 19, 2019. Photo Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

State officials will allow swimming at beaches at four state parks on Long Island this weekend because of unseasonably warm weather, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Friday.

Beaches at Robert Moses State Park, Jones Beach State Park, Hither Hills State Park and Sunken Meadow State Park will be open for swimming from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, officials said. It will be the last weekend beaches will remain open for swimming until next summer, officials said.

Beaches at State Parks typically close after Labor Day, but swimming at beaches at the Island's four state parks was extended through mid-September. Nearly 200,000 people visited those beaches last weekend, officials said.

"With summer quickly coming to an end, I encourage anyone who wishes to take one last swim at our world-class beaches to do so this weekend," Cuomo in a statement. "Lifeguards will be on duty so that New Yorkers and visitors can safely enjoy our state's waters."

Parks Commissioner Erik Kulleseid said: "We are grateful for the availability of our lifeguards to remain on duty for perhaps a final weekend of swimming on Long Island State Park Beaches."

Temperatures Saturday and Sunday on Long Island are expected to reach the high 70s, according to the National Weather Service.

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers the Town of Islip. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

