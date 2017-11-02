To err is human, and it’s really true with finances

November 2, 2017 7:43 PM

The 2017 Nobel Prize in economics has been awarded to Richard Thaler of the University of Chicago for research showing how our emotions can impact economic decision making.

Thaler’s body of work has built on that of Israeli psychologists Daniel Kahneman and Amos Tversky, who 40 years ago showed the ways in which the human mind systematically errs when forced to make judgments in uncertain situations.

Thaler’s specialty, sometimes called “behavioral finance,” can be helpful in explaining why so many of us become our own worst enemies when it comes to investing. The problem is simple: Humans are not always rational. The Nobel committee said Thaler’s work has painted a “more realistic analysis of how people think and behave when making economic decisions . . . by exploring the consequences of limited rationality, social preferences and lack of self-control.” Here are four ways our emotions can betray us: