Bellone, before State Senate panel, pushes Civil Service overhaul

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone wants New York to consider changing the law so that localities can bypass the top scorers on Civil Service tests and exempt certain applicants from needing to take a test altogether.

Testifying Friday in Manhattan before a State Senate committee, Bellone said the changes are needed to diversify the county workforce and to attract and retain talent, particularly in specialized fields like information technology and science.

“Reform is essential,” Bellone told the lawmakers, “but we cannot do this alone. We need our partners in the State Legislature to review Civil Service laws and regulations to identify those that inhibit effective organization management and to work with us to create positive change.”

Suffolk County government employs about 10,000 workers and administers the Civil Service for about 47,000 total jobs in the county, including the towns and villages and other jurisdictions, according to Suffolk’s Chief Personnel Officer Tom Melito, who testified at Bellone’s side.

The testimony came nearly a year to the day that Bellone fired Alan Schneider, now-former director of Suffolk's Civil Service department, who had the job for about 35 years.

Among the changes Suffolk is seeing, according to Melito:

• A new job classification targeted to college graduates that would be exempt from a Civil Service test. A person hired under the classification would be hired after a provisional period, which he estimated to be two years.

• "Greater flexibility" in hiring senior managers and executives, without requiring a test or political appointment. He said he wants to model the change after the federal government’s senior executive service.

• Expanding "the top selectable candidates" to include the top three scoring bands. Currently, the county must hire the top scorers in the top band.

Melito said that the changes would cover Suffolk’s direct workforce, but he’d like the changes to apply to all jobs in the county, including the other jurisdictions like towns and villages.