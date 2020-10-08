Suffolk police identify dead man who led them on a chase

Suffolk police on Thursday identified the Bellport man who they said slit his own throat after leading police on a chase on the same day police discovered two bodies at his home.

William Farnum, 43, of Doane Avenue, died by suicide after crashing his car into a utility pole in East Patchogue Tuesday, police said.

Farnum was found by the pursuing officer bleeding profusely from his neck and was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Washington Avenue, police said.

Suffolk police have not yet publicly disclosed the identities or the cause and manner of deaths of the two bodies found in Farnum’s home. Det. Lt. Kevin Beyrer, the commanding officer of the Suffolk County Police Department’s Homicide Squad, said previously the deaths and suicide appear related.

Homicide detectives, attempting to notify the next of kin, entered Farnum’s home after nobody answered the door and found the body of a man and a woman, police have said.