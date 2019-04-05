An Elmont man armed with a pitchfork has been charged with menacing and other crimes after he jumped onto the hood of a driver’s car at Belmont Park and demanded she call police on Thursday, Nassau police said.

Rigoberto Herrera Luna, 33, of Hempstead Turnpike, attempted to remove the woman, 27, from her vehicle, police said. After police took Luna into custody, they said they found cocaine on him.

“The defendant was transported to a local hospital for evaluation,” police said in a news release.

The incident occurred at 6:50 p.m., police said.

In addition to second-degree menacing, Luna was charged with second-degree attempted robbery, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, fourth-degree criminal mischief, resisting arrest, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Luna is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in First District Court in Hempstead.