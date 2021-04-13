Officials: Two racehorses die in Belmont Park barn fire

Two racehorses at Belmont Park died Tuesday night and 58 others were rescued after a fire broke out inside a barn at the Elmont racetrack, according to Nassau police and the New York Racing Association.

The other horses were safely evacuated with the help of NYRA security, backstretch staff and firefighters, officials said.

The Elmont Fire Department responded to the scene and extinguished the fire with assistance from the barn's fire sprinkler system, said Michael Uttaro, Nassau's assistant chief fire marshal.

"The tragic loss of both horses will be deeply felt by the hard working women and men of the New York racing community, who dedicate themselves to the sport and to the care of these equine athletes," said Dave O’Rourke, NYRA president and chief executive, in a statement posted Tuesday night on the association's website. "That collective dedication and sense of community was on display this evening, when the heroic and selfless response of so many prevented further loss and saved the lives of dozens of horses."

Three male employees at the barn were treated for smoke inhalation and remained hospitalized in stable condition Tuesday night, police said.

The fire was reported shortly after 6 p.m. at Barn 60, which holds stalls for horses under the care of trainers Wayne Potts and Jeffrey Englehart.

The horses that died were under Potts' care and will be identified following appropriate notifications, NYRA officials said.

Sign up for The Classroom newsletter. The pandemic has changed education on Long Island. Find out how. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Fire departments from Floral Park and Valley Stream also responded to the scene.

Nassau County Arson and Bomb Squad detectives, the New York State Fire Marshal and the State Office of Fire Prevention and Control are investigating the cause of the blaze.