And they're off: Fans are heading back to Belmont for today's Stakes

Racing fans swarmed Belmont Park racetrack Saturday for the sold-out Stakes race, the famed third leg of the Triple Crown.

Traffic was at a standstill at about noon on Hempstead Turnpike, outside the Islanders' new UBS Arena, which is next door and set to open in the fall.

New York Racing Association officials were expecting about 11,000 fans — advance tickets were sold out — for the Stakes. Post time is set for about 6:50 p.m.

The Long Island Rail Road added 11 trains until 4:26 p.m. and replaced some lines in Queens and Hempstead with bus service to accommodate extra trains.

Last year’s Belmont Stakes was postponed during the COVID-19 pandemic and held in September without fans.

"This year marks the return of the Stakes to its customary spot on the racing calendar as the third leg of the Triple Crown and its famed distance of 1 1/2-miles," NYRA spokesman Patrick McKenna said.

No walk-up tickets were sold on race day, and tickets were sold under the original social distancing guidelines. Organizers added some tickets and created fully vaccinated sections. Masks were optional for vaccinated fans and required for unvaccinated attendance.

Capacity during a Triple Crown race normally can swell to 90,000 fans, but that title isn't on the line this year (and Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit failed a drug test and isn't in the race).

"NYRA is thrilled to be able to welcome fans back to beautiful Belmont Park to enjoy what is sure to be a spectacular weekend of world-class thoroughbred racing," McKenna said.

Outside the track, about two dozen horse-racing protesters picketed against animal cruelty and held signs saying "horse racing kills." A digital message board also was driven past the track saying, "End Horse Racing"

The track also included a mobile COVID-19 vaccination site set up by state officials, offering tickets to next year’s race.

Check back for updates to this developing story.