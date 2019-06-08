All was right with the world at Belmont on Saturday morning. The sun was shining on the sprawling track, with not a hint of rain in the forecast.

People, laughing and smiling, strolled off LIRR trains that were running on time. Many were dressed in summer clothes with women wearing brightly colored floppy hats and fascinators. Some men wore pastel-colored blazers and bow ties.

And as the parking lot started to fill and the song “God Bless America “ floated in the warm air, Elaine Diefenderfer, 70, of Maryland, had a foolproof method of coming out a winner.

“It’s our secret bet,” she said of her plans for the big race. “We bet $2 on every horse in the Belmont Stakes. We always come out a winner.”

Her son-in-law, Andrew Clark, 43, of Washington D. C., said he disagreed with that plan, because it took the risk out of the betting.

“I won’t place that bet for her,” he said.

His wife, Beth Pontus, 37, said coming to the Belmont was part of the birthday presents for her mother. They had already taken her to the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness this year.

“The hard part has been coming up with a different outfit for each race,” Pontus said.

Speaking of spiffy sartorial choices, Vinny Blond and his wife, Brittany, were looking race track-ready in their outfits.

Vinny, 28, had a green “mint Julep “ bow tie, which nattily set off his light green blazer.

Brittany, 27, had a set of white pearls accenting the collar of her yellow and white dress, and a cream-colored fascinator that had a whimsical, wispy quality.

The couple came down from Saratoga Springs where they are horse-racing regulars.

“I love to watch the people and what they’re wearing,” she said. “He’s more the betting guy.”

Vinny agreed, adding that this day was filled with “big name” horses. He’s looking to lay some money down on Thunder Snow in the race people call the Met Mile.

He said he expected to spend a couple of hundred bucks Saturday. But that, of course, will be offset by all the money he expects to win.