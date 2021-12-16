Shining through: Find Long Island's merriest home holiday displays
I couldn’t shake the phrase "shining through" as I crisscrossed Long Island this year in search of the best holiday lights to share with Newsday readers. The roads were crowded, lively with traffic — unlike in 2020, when many of us were staying safely at home. In 2021, the sense of having come through is everywhere: People are out and about, shopping, dining, simply going to and from work or school.
Among those who submitted their displays for inclusion in this edition, the theme "shining through" resonated. The Tomeo family of East Northport, for example, returned to decorating this year after experiencing loss from COVID-19 and more. Other light displays were delayed by family members taken ill by the novel coronavirus.
Time and again, it seemed, Long Islanders shared that they considered skipping this year — but found the outward expression of holiday spirit more compelling than ever. Like John Gordon of Massapequa Park who said he loves it when people stop for a look and take their own Christmas pictures. "That’s the stuff that steals my heart," he said.
We hope you take time to steal away to look at the lights across Long Island — and in your own communities. Use the map below, which includes photos of many homes, or use the list below. Either way, take some time to slow down, whether driving or on foot, and enjoy the lights.
Newsday's Holiday Lights List
Bellmore
325 St. Marks Ave., Romeo Family
Display synchronized to music
Bethpage
3872 Hahn Ave., Ferraro Family
2 Norfolk Lane, Fitzpatrick Famly
–Accepting donations for the Alzheimer's Association; display synchronized to music
Carle Place
583 Broadway, D'Alonzo Family
–Accepting donations for the American Parkinson Disease Association.
Centereach
3 Malibu Lane, Fabris Family
–Accepting donations for Stony Brook Children's Hospital; display synchronized to music
10 Laura Dr., Loggia family
14 Elwood Rd., Vicidomine Family
–Accepting donations for Make-A-Wish Suffolk County
Commack
18 Wichard Blvd., Barragato Family
Deer Park
50 Pebble Lane, Zieris Family
–Accepting donations for Make-A-Wish Foundation; display synchronized to music
East Northport
16 Mansfield Lane S., Tomeo Family
–Accepting donations for Cohen Children’s Medical Center
Elmont
347 Werns Ave., Albano family
–Display synchronized to music
Farmingdale
288 Van Cott Ave., Nemeth Family
Farmingville
14 Gregory Court, Carideo family
Franklin Square
991 Second Ave., DiRé Family
Garden City
4 Lincoln St., Schlatter family
–Accepting donations for Make-A-Wish Foundation; display synchronized to music
Great Neck
1 Highland Ave., Levine Family
Hicksville
416 Division Ave., Cimino Family
Holbrook
109 Glen Summer Rd., Murphy family
–Accepting donations for Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
Holtsville
4 Blossom Ave., Nardella Family
151 Sixth Ave., Sirianni Family
Huntington
14 Gay Lore Dr., Maneri family
Kings Park
8 Colby Dr., Esposito Family
–Accepting donations for Long Island Cares, The Harry Chapin Food Bank
11 Alder Dr., Vasquez-Trinkaus Family
Levittown
20 Haymaker Lane, Baffi Family
–Display synchronized to music
22 Crescent Lane, Chirillo Family
16 Swing Lane, Shea Family
Lindenhurst
36 Irene St., David Family
240 S. Third St., Vezzi Family
Malverne
4 Wagg Ave., Armstrong Family
Manorville
8 Sheila Court, Messina Family
Massapequa
31 Brockmeyer Dr., Risolo Family
1 Michigan Ave., Troy Family
–Accepting donations for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Massapequa Park
308 Ocean Ave., Gordon Family
–Accepting donations for the Marty Lyons Foundation
Mastic
189 Pawnee Ave., D'Amadeo Family
Medford
83 Southaven Ave., Guevara Family
9 Ash Dr., Skorupski Family
Merrick
2509 Yale Place, Heide Family
–Accepting donations for Bobbi & the Strays; display synchronized to music
1737 Ann Rd., Prestia Family
Mineola
444 Lewis Place, O'Sullivan Family
North Bellmore
1369 Dewey Ave., Whittaker Family
North Massapequa
186 N. Syracuse Ave., Oemcke Family
–Accepting donations for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Oceanside
3286 Messick Ave., Rossello Family
–Accepting donations for the American Cancer Society
144 Weidner Ave., Sitzman Family
–Accepting donations for the The New York Police and Fire Widows’ and Children’s Benefit Fund; display synchronized to music
Patchogue
143 Rowland St., Rocklein Family
Plainview
33 Jamaica Ave., Spagnuolo Family
–Accepting donations for Make-A-Wish Foundation
Rocky Point
2 Judith Court, Catalano-Steigerwald Family
Ronkonkoma
2560 Sycamore Ave., Bullis Family
2570 Sycamore Ave., Ciccarelli Family
8A Fifth St., Curto family
–Accepting donations for Mended Little Hearts of Long Island; display synchronized to music
138 N. Ontario St., Hanley Family
–Accepting donations for Warrior Ranch Foundation
709 Peconic St., Palminteri Family
Sayville
203 Johnson Ave., Theofield Family
Seaford
2638 Seminole Ave., Clendenning Family
745 Arlington Dr., Dabbraccio Family
Shoreham
15 Southgate, Koerner Family
–Accepting donations for the Babies Heart Fund; display synchronized to music
Stony Brook
44 Mills Rd., Inserra Family
–Accepting donations in partnership with Three Village Dad's Foundation for Stony Brook Children's Hospital's Child Life Program; display synchronized to music
Valley Stream
17 Roeckel Ave., Angioletti Family
Wantagh
2947 Mandalay Beach Rd., Bruno Family
1316 Darby Rd. E., Marolda Family
2505 Woodland Ave., Vecchio Family
–Accepting donations for Wantagh SEPTA (Supportive Education Parent Teacher Association); display synchronized to music
West Babylon
98 Woodrow Pkway., Gangone Family
–Accepting Letters to Santa
1101 Herzel Blvd., Osman Family
–Accepting donations for Make-A-Wish of Suffolk County; display synchronized to music
West Hempstead
550 Pauley Dr., D'Aversa Family
West Islip
40 Pace Dr S., Imperati Family
–Accepting donations for Make-A-Wish; display synchronized to music
229 W. Third St, Imperati Family
–Accepting donations for Make-A-Wish; display synchronized to music
