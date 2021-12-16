I couldn’t shake the phrase "shining through" as I crisscrossed Long Island this year in search of the best holiday lights to share with Newsday readers. The roads were crowded, lively with traffic — unlike in 2020, when many of us were staying safely at home. In 2021, the sense of having come through is everywhere: People are out and about, shopping, dining, simply going to and from work or school.

Among those who submitted their displays for inclusion in this edition, the theme "shining through" resonated. The Tomeo family of East Northport, for example, returned to decorating this year after experiencing loss from COVID-19 and more. Other light displays were delayed by family members taken ill by the novel coronavirus.

Time and again, it seemed, Long Islanders shared that they considered skipping this year — but found the outward expression of holiday spirit more compelling than ever. Like John Gordon of Massapequa Park who said he loves it when people stop for a look and take their own Christmas pictures. "That’s the stuff that steals my heart," he said.

We hope you take time to steal away to look at the lights across Long Island — and in your own communities. Use the map below, which includes photos of many homes, or use the list below. Either way, take some time to slow down, whether driving or on foot, and enjoy the lights.

Newsday's Holiday Lights List

Bellmore

325 St. Marks Ave., Romeo Family

Display synchronized to music

Bethpage

3872 Hahn Ave., Ferraro Family

2 Norfolk Lane, Fitzpatrick Famly

–Accepting donations for the Alzheimer's Association; display synchronized to music

Carle Place

583 Broadway, D'Alonzo Family

–Accepting donations for the American Parkinson Disease Association.

Centereach

3 Malibu Lane, Fabris Family

–Accepting donations for Stony Brook Children's Hospital; display synchronized to music

10 Laura Dr., Loggia family

14 Elwood Rd., Vicidomine Family

–Accepting donations for Make-A-Wish Suffolk County

Commack

18 Wichard Blvd., Barragato Family

Deer Park

50 Pebble Lane, Zieris Family

–Accepting donations for Make-A-Wish Foundation; display synchronized to music

East Northport

16 Mansfield Lane S., Tomeo Family

–Accepting donations for Cohen Children’s Medical Center

Elmont

347 Werns Ave., Albano family

–Display synchronized to music

Farmingdale

288 Van Cott Ave., Nemeth Family

Farmingville

14 Gregory Court, Carideo family

Franklin Square

991 Second Ave., DiRé Family

Garden City

4 Lincoln St., Schlatter family

–Accepting donations for Make-A-Wish Foundation; display synchronized to music

Great Neck

1 Highland Ave., Levine Family

Hicksville

416 Division Ave., Cimino Family

Holbrook

109 Glen Summer Rd., Murphy family

–Accepting donations for Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Holtsville

4 Blossom Ave., Nardella Family

151 Sixth Ave., Sirianni Family

Huntington

14 Gay Lore Dr., Maneri family

Kings Park

8 Colby Dr., Esposito Family

–Accepting donations for Long Island Cares, The Harry Chapin Food Bank

11 Alder Dr., Vasquez-Trinkaus Family

Levittown

20 Haymaker Lane, Baffi Family

–Display synchronized to music

22 Crescent Lane, Chirillo Family

16 Swing Lane, Shea Family

Lindenhurst

36 Irene St., David Family

240 S. Third St., Vezzi Family

Malverne

4 Wagg Ave., Armstrong Family

Manorville

8 Sheila Court, Messina Family

Massapequa

31 Brockmeyer Dr., Risolo Family

1 Michigan Ave., Troy Family

–Accepting donations for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Massapequa Park

308 Ocean Ave., Gordon Family

–Accepting donations for the Marty Lyons Foundation

Mastic

189 Pawnee Ave., D'Amadeo Family

Medford

83 Southaven Ave., Guevara Family

9 Ash Dr., Skorupski Family

Merrick

2509 Yale Place, Heide Family

–Accepting donations for Bobbi & the Strays; display synchronized to music

1737 Ann Rd., Prestia Family

Mineola

444 Lewis Place, O'Sullivan Family

North Bellmore

1369 Dewey Ave., Whittaker Family

North Massapequa

186 N. Syracuse Ave., Oemcke Family

–Accepting donations for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Oceanside

3286 Messick Ave., Rossello Family

–Accepting donations for the American Cancer Society

144 Weidner Ave., Sitzman Family

–Accepting donations for the The New York Police and Fire Widows’ and Children’s Benefit Fund; display synchronized to music

Patchogue

143 Rowland St., Rocklein Family

Plainview

33 Jamaica Ave., Spagnuolo Family

–Accepting donations for Make-A-Wish Foundation

Rocky Point

2 Judith Court, Catalano-Steigerwald Family

Ronkonkoma

2560 Sycamore Ave., Bullis Family

2570 Sycamore Ave., Ciccarelli Family

8A Fifth St., Curto family

–Accepting donations for Mended Little Hearts of Long Island; display synchronized to music

138 N. Ontario St., Hanley Family

–Accepting donations for Warrior Ranch Foundation

709 Peconic St., Palminteri Family

Sayville

203 Johnson Ave., Theofield Family

Seaford

2638 Seminole Ave., Clendenning Family

745 Arlington Dr., Dabbraccio Family

Shoreham

15 Southgate, Koerner Family

–Accepting donations for the Babies Heart Fund; display synchronized to music

Stony Brook

44 Mills Rd., Inserra Family

–Accepting donations in partnership with Three Village Dad's Foundation for Stony Brook Children's Hospital's Child Life Program; display synchronized to music

Valley Stream

17 Roeckel Ave., Angioletti Family

Wantagh

2947 Mandalay Beach Rd., Bruno Family

1316 Darby Rd. E., Marolda Family

2505 Woodland Ave., Vecchio Family

–Accepting donations for Wantagh SEPTA (Supportive Education Parent Teacher Association); display synchronized to music

West Babylon

98 Woodrow Pkway., Gangone Family

–Accepting Letters to Santa

1101 Herzel Blvd., Osman Family

–Accepting donations for Make-A-Wish of Suffolk County; display synchronized to music

West Hempstead

550 Pauley Dr., D'Aversa Family

West Islip

40 Pace Dr S., Imperati Family

–Accepting donations for Make-A-Wish; display synchronized to music

229 W. Third St, Imperati Family

–Accepting donations for Make-A-Wish; display synchronized to music