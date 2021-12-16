TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
Long Island

Shining through: Find Long Island's merriest home holiday displays

Take a peek at some of Newsday's favorite holiday light displays across Long Island in December 2021. Credit: Brittainy Newman, Corey Sipkin, Linda Rosier; Newsday / Steve Pfost

By Rosemary Olander rosemary.olander@newsday.com
Print

I couldn’t shake the phrase "shining through" as I crisscrossed Long Island this year in search of the best holiday lights to share with Newsday readers. The roads were crowded, lively with traffic — unlike in 2020, when many of us were staying safely at home. In 2021, the sense of having come through is everywhere: People are out and about, shopping, dining, simply going to and from work or school.

Among those who submitted their displays for inclusion in this edition, the theme "shining through" resonated. The Tomeo family of East Northport, for example, returned to decorating this year after experiencing loss from COVID-19 and more. Other light displays were delayed by family members taken ill by the novel coronavirus.

Time and again, it seemed, Long Islanders shared that they considered skipping this year — but found the outward expression of holiday spirit more compelling than ever. Like John Gordon of Massapequa Park who said he loves it when people stop for a look and take their own Christmas pictures. "That’s the stuff that steals my heart," he said.

We hope you take time to steal away to look at the lights across Long Island — and in your own communities. Use the map below, which includes photos of many homes, or use the list below. Either way, take some time to slow down, whether driving or on foot, and enjoy the lights.

Newsday's Holiday Lights List

Bellmore

325 St. Marks Ave., Romeo Family

Display synchronized to music

Bethpage

3872 Hahn Ave., Ferraro Family

2 Norfolk Lane, Fitzpatrick Famly

–Accepting donations for the Alzheimer's Association; display synchronized to music

Carle Place

583 Broadway, D'Alonzo Family

–Accepting donations for the American Parkinson Disease Association.

Centereach

3 Malibu Lane, Fabris Family

–Accepting donations for Stony Brook Children's Hospital; display synchronized to music

10 Laura Dr., Loggia family

14 Elwood Rd., Vicidomine Family

–Accepting donations for Make-A-Wish Suffolk County

Commack

18 Wichard Blvd., Barragato Family

Deer Park

50 Pebble Lane, Zieris Family

–Accepting donations for Make-A-Wish Foundation; display synchronized to music

East Northport

16 Mansfield Lane S., Tomeo Family

–Accepting donations for Cohen Children’s Medical Center

Elmont

347 Werns Ave., Albano family

–Display synchronized to music

Farmingdale

288 Van Cott Ave., Nemeth Family

Farmingville

14 Gregory Court, Carideo family

Michael and Valerie Vicidomine with their daughter, Taylor,
Heather and Michael Nardella with their children, Angela,
Bullis family Christmas display on Dec. 9, 2021,
Jeanne O' Sullivan holds a photograph of her
Lenny, Philip and Karen Heide and their dog,
Chris and Liz Ciccarelli outside their home in
Clockwise from top left: Michael and Valerie Vicidomine with their daughter, Taylor, and son, Brayden, in Centereach (Newsday Photo / Steve Pfost); Michael and Heather Nardella with their children, Angela, Hailey and Abagail in Holtsville (Photo by Barry Sloan); and Rich and Nicole Bullis and their sons, Richie and Anthony, in Ronkonkoma (Photo by Brittainy Newman); second row from left, Jeanne O’ Sullivan holds a photograph of her late husband, John, in Mineola (Photo by Linda Rosier); Lenny, Philip and Karen Heide and their dog, Freckles, in Merrick (Photo by Brittainy Newman); Chris and Liz Ciccarelli in Ronkonkoma (Photo by Brittainy Newman).

Franklin Square

991 Second Ave., DiRé Family

Garden City

4 Lincoln St., Schlatter family

–Accepting donations for Make-A-Wish Foundation; display synchronized to music

Great Neck

1 Highland Ave., Levine Family

Hicksville

416 Division Ave., Cimino Family

Holbrook

109 Glen Summer Rd., Murphy family

–Accepting donations for Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Holtsville

4 Blossom Ave., Nardella Family

151 Sixth Ave., Sirianni Family

Huntington

14 Gay Lore Dr., Maneri family

Kings Park

8 Colby Dr., Esposito Family

–Accepting donations for Long Island Cares, The Harry Chapin Food Bank

11 Alder Dr., Vasquez-Trinkaus Family

Levittown

20 Haymaker Lane, Baffi Family

–Display synchronized to music

22 Crescent Lane, Chirillo Family

16 Swing Lane, Shea Family

Lindenhurst

36 Irene St., David Family

240 S. Third St., Vezzi Family

Malverne

4 Wagg Ave., Armstrong Family

Manorville

8 Sheila Court, Messina Family

Massapequa

31 Brockmeyer Dr., Risolo Family

1 Michigan Ave., Troy Family

–Accepting donations for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Massapequa Park

308 Ocean Ave., Gordon Family

–Accepting donations for the Marty Lyons Foundation

Mastic

189 Pawnee Ave., D'Amadeo Family

Medford

83 Southaven Ave., Guevara Family

9 Ash Dr., Skorupski Family

Merrick

2509 Yale Place, Heide Family

–Accepting donations for Bobbi & the Strays; display synchronized to music

1737 Ann Rd., Prestia Family

Mineola

444 Lewis Place, O'Sullivan Family

North Bellmore

1369 Dewey Ave., Whittaker Family

John and Erin Gordon, along with their daughter
James and Karissa Tomeo in East Northport.
Richard, Daisy and Pam Clendenning in Seaford
Marco Romeo in Bellmore
Nick Angioletti, his parents, Anthony and Mary Ann
John and Andrea Esposito and their children, Joseph
Clockwise from top: John and Erin Gordon, along with their daughter Jamie Gordon with her boyfriend, Cole McClancy, and their daughter Shannon Kelley and her husband, Brian Kelley, in Massapequa Park (Photo by Brittainy Newman); James and Karissa Tomeo in East Northport (Photo by Johnny Milano); and Richard, Daisy and Pam Clendenning in Seaford (Photo by Linda Rosier); second row from left: Marco Romeo in Bellmore (Photo by Corey Sipkin); Nick Angioletti, his parents, Anthony and Mary Ann Angioletti, and his brother and sister-in-law, Anthony and Lindsey, and their daughters, Audrey and Lily, along with Rocky the dog (Photo by Corey Sipkin); John and Andrea Esposito and their children, Joseph and Ali, in Kings Park (Photo by Johnny Milano)

North Massapequa

186 N. Syracuse Ave., Oemcke Family

–Accepting donations for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Oceanside

3286 Messick Ave., Rossello Family

–Accepting donations for the American Cancer Society

144 Weidner Ave., Sitzman Family

–Accepting donations for the The New York Police and Fire Widows’ and Children’s Benefit Fund; display synchronized to music

Patchogue

143 Rowland St., Rocklein Family

Plainview

33 Jamaica Ave., Spagnuolo Family

–Accepting donations for Make-A-Wish Foundation

Rocky Point

2 Judith Court, Catalano-Steigerwald Family

Ronkonkoma

2560 Sycamore Ave., Bullis Family

2570 Sycamore Ave., Ciccarelli Family

8A Fifth St., Curto family

–Accepting donations for Mended Little Hearts of Long Island; display synchronized to music

138 N. Ontario St., Hanley Family

–Accepting donations for Warrior Ranch Foundation

709 Peconic St., Palminteri Family

Sayville

203 Johnson Ave., Theofield Family

The D'Aversa family's home in West Hempstead.
The D'Aversa family's home in West Hempstead.
Santa and his reindeer have joined the Sirianni
Clockwise from above: the D'Aversa family's home sparkles in West Hempstead as Santa waits in the driveway (Photo by Rose D'Aversa); Santa and his reindeer have joined the Sirianni family's Christmas display in Holtsville (Photo by Richard Sirianni)

Seaford

2638 Seminole Ave., Clendenning Family

745 Arlington Dr., Dabbraccio Family

Shoreham

15 Southgate, Koerner Family

–Accepting donations for the Babies Heart Fund; display synchronized to music

Stony Brook

44 Mills Rd., Inserra Family

–Accepting donations in partnership with Three Village Dad's Foundation for Stony Brook Children's Hospital's Child Life Program; display synchronized to music

Valley Stream

17 Roeckel Ave., Angioletti Family

Wantagh

2947 Mandalay Beach Rd., Bruno Family

1316 Darby Rd. E., Marolda Family

2505 Woodland Ave., Vecchio Family

–Accepting donations for Wantagh SEPTA (Supportive Education Parent Teacher Association); display synchronized to music

West Babylon

98 Woodrow Pkway., Gangone Family

–Accepting Letters to Santa

1101 Herzel Blvd., Osman Family

–Accepting donations for Make-A-Wish of Suffolk County; display synchronized to music

West Hempstead

550 Pauley Dr., D'Aversa Family

West Islip

40 Pace Dr S., Imperati Family

–Accepting donations for Make-A-Wish; display synchronized to music

229 W. Third St, Imperati Family

–Accepting donations for Make-A-Wish; display synchronized to music

Still shopping for the holidays? Check out the LI Life Holiday Shopping Guide, which promotes local merchants!

By Rosemary Olander rosemary.olander@newsday.com

Latest Long Island News

The NYPD says this is the firearm recovered
Officials: Off-duty NYPD officer from Long Island wounded, man killed in Queens shooting
Attorney Fred Brewington, right, and Rep. Thomas Suozzi,
Rally against hate in Centerport draws 200
An exhibit photo from the inspector general's office
Two LIRR workers found sleeping on the job, IG report says
Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder speaks at
LI cops to be at schools as precaution after unfounded viral threat for Friday
New York State Attorney General Letitia James attends
State attorney general sues Nassau pet store
Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday that inspectors
De Blasio: NYC stepping up mask, vaccine enforcement
Didn’t find what you were looking for?