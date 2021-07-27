Three Long Island hospitals were ranked among the Top 50 in the nation in 22 adult medical specialties by U.S. News & World Report, it announced Tuesday.

The hospitals — North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park and Huntington Hospital — are all part of the Northwell Health system. A fourth Northwell hospital, Lenox Hill Hospital in Manhattan, was also among the Top 50 facilities in U.S. News & World Report's 2021-22 Best Hospital rankings.

Three Manhattan-based hospitals were among the Top 20 nationally: New York Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell (No. 7), NYU Langone Hospital (No. 8) and Mount Sinai Hospital (No. 17, tied with Barnes-Jewish Hospital of St. Louis).

The Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, was named the best hospital in the nation.

This is the thirty-second edition of U.S. News’ Best Hospitals rankings, which are based on measures such as risk-adjusted survival and discharge-to-home rates, volume and quality of nursing, among other care-related indicators.

The survey evaluated nearly 5,000 medical centers nationwide in 15 specialties, procedures and conditions to compile its 2021-22 rankings. Of those, 165 U.S. hospitals achieved a ranking in at least one specialty.

North Shore achieved Top 50 national rankings in eight specialties: pulmonology (17th), cardiology and heart surgery (21st), orthopedics (24th), urology (25th), geriatrics (29th), diabetes and endocrinology (31st), gastroenterology (GI) and GI surgery (39th) and neurology and neurosurgery (46th). Long Island Jewish was recognized in five specialties: gynecology (15th); neurology and neurosurgery (20th); urology (22nd); ear, nose and throat (40th); and geriatrics (47th).

Sign up for The Classroom newsletter. The pandemic has changed education on Long Island. Find out how. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Huntington Hospital's orthopedics program ranked 44th in the nation, and its pulmonology program ranked 47th.

U.S. News also released its rankings for hospitals in the metro New York area and in the state.

The U.S. News survey ranked North Shore the fifth-best hospital in those standings, St. Francis Hospital and Heart Center in Roslyn at No. 6, and Long Island Jewish the seventh-best. Huntington was ranked No. 10 in New York, tied with New York Presbyterian-Brooklyn.

Stony Brook University Hospital was tied at No. 12 with St. Peter's Hospital in Albany.