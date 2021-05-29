TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island

Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach State Park canceled today due to inclement weather

Early beachgoers leaving Jones Beach, where the Bethpage

Early beachgoers leaving Jones Beach, where the Bethpage Air Show was to be held Saturday. The show was canceled due to the inclement weather. Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
The Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach State Park was canceled Saturday due to rain, the state Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation said in a statement.

"The decision is necessary to ensure the safety of the performers and the spectators," the parks department said.

Whether Sunday's show — the second and last day of the Memorial Day weekend event — will suffer the same fate has yet to be determined.

"Sunday’s performance currently remains on schedule," the statement said.

The odds of rain on Saturday and Sunday are 90%, forecasters said.

However, all is not lost.

There is a livestream of Friday's practice sessions that will air Saturday. It can be seen on WABC-TV, as well as on WABC’s Connected TV apps on Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, and Roku.

The $10 event passes to the show can be returned in exchange for two free passes to visit any state park.

Since the air show began — this would be the 17th performance — the full two-day show has never been canceled because of weather. One day of the shows in 2013 and 2018 were canceled.

Last year's air show was canceled due to COVID-19.

For the latest updates, visit the air show's Facebook page.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

