High above the white sand and sparkling sea, vintage, aerobatic and fighter jet pilots will be dazzling the spectators, painting the sky with the smoke trails of their perilous patterns on Saturday at the Bethpage Air Show.

The weather Saturday for the air show at Jones Beach looks more promising than it does on Sunday.

Even on the first day of the two-day, 15th annual air show, early performers — including world-famous stunt pilots — might enjoy the best conditions.

Their aerial ballets will show off twists, turns, rolls, climbs and dives, sneak passes, and all manner of feats.

Some would — in combat — favor pilots attacking or hiding in the clouds — and even, in extreme situations, flying low enough to create a concealing dust cloud.

Rains and thunderstorms, which would ground the performers, “mainly” are forecast after 3 p.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service in Upton.

That is right when the 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. show should end.

On Sunday rain is “likely,” especially before 3 p.m., the NWS said. It estimated the odds of precipitation at 60 percent.

This year, the U.S. Navy Blue Angels — often the biggest draw — will put in their eighth, approximately 40-minute performance, flying within 18 inches of each other at up to 700 mph.

The solemnity of the holiday injects notes of gravity and patriotism into an event that otherwise might focus more on the celebration of the military’s might, prowess — and teamwork.

“It’s a privilege to wear this uniform,” said Cmdr. Eric Doyle on Thursday, adding he and the team he leads think of all those who have gone before them every day.

Standing by his F/A-18 Hornet, he explained they all rotate in and out of the elite performance unit.

“We came from the fleet and we go back to the fleet, with all our brothers and sisters fighting the fights.”

The Blue Angels traditionally close the show.

This year’s military performers include the Canadian Forces Snowbirds, a U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor, and the U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team.

Other stars who can be relied upon to stun and amaze their audience are civilian stunt pilots: Sean D. Tucker and Team Oracle, Matt Chapman, Screamin’ Sasquatch presented by John Klatt Airshows, and David Windmiller.

The air show also honors the indescribable sacrifices of World War II aviators — many of whom never returned.

The American Air Power Museum Warbirds with their vintage World War II aircraft will perform; there will be flybys by the B17 bomber “Yankee Lady.”

If the clouds roll in and visibility falls below three miles, the military jet teams will revise their shows, increasing the number of horizontal maneuvers and skipping some vertical ones, experts said.

Performing at this level, Doyle, call sign “Popeye,” said requires all six pilots to put in months of training during the winter. “It’s a lot of fun; it’s a lot of muscle memory.”

His priorities? “The safety of us, the safety of the public — and just to make sure we put on a safe demonstration.”

Snowbirds Lt. Michel Tremblay, whose team is led by Maj. Denis Bandet, explained how much concentration it takes to fly one of the team’s nine jets, especially when their wings are overlapping by 4 feet.

And the Snowbirds’ 1960s jets have none of the automated guidance, controls or other advanced systems that are such important factors in modern fighter jets.

“They have to have complete trust in each other,” she said, that their teammates will remain in their place in formations.

That means developing the discipline to stay completely focused on the plane alongside them. “He can’t be looking up to the sky to say ‘He’s not in position, I’d better move.’ ”

Before each flight, “The air boss looks at each pilot and every pilot and says ‘Are you ready?’ ”