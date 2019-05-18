A little walking, a little watching. Break for beer.

That, in a nutshell, seems to be the strategy of many spectators at the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black Saturday.

Sitting on a folding chair holding a sweaty can of Budweiser, a light breeze combing over the soft green grass, John Miller was in perfect tune with the leisurely pace of the morning play.

“We don’t really have a strategy,” said Miller, 27, of Franklin Square. “We’re just waiting to get into the beer tent in 20 minutes.”

He was kidding, to a degree, said his buddy Marc Soevyn sitting next to him smack in the middle of the fairway of the first hole.

The guys planted themselves in the perfect spot to see the drives from the tee box, which often landed right in front of them. Then they could turn their heads and watch the follow-up shot, and then the putting on the green.

“We’re resting up, and then we’ll get on our feet for the rest of the day,” said Soevyn, 28, of Long Beach.

Various strategies were employed by the throngs of spectators following the world’s top professionals hit a white ball and chase it, then hit it again.

There were people like Jarrell Bozarth who planted themselves by the tee box on the 1st hole. He watched as Henrik Stenson blasted a cannonball shot on the 430-yard, par 4 hole.

“This is an iconic opening hole,” he said. “It’s so elevated and it has that dog leg off to the right.”

Some spectators followed their favorite golfer around. But that plan was hampered for many when Tiger Woods didn’t make the Saturday cut.

With sunny skies and temperatures in the 60s, Saturday was the perfect day to watch golf, so much so that Eddie Goldrick said that if he weren’t here, he’d be playing.

Goldrick, 39, of Deer Park, stationed himself pretty far down along the course on the 1st hole.

Last time he was here, Rory McIlroy hit a shot that landed right in front of him. Goldrick pulled out his GPS and said to Rory that the ball was exactly 108 yards from the hole.

“He didn’t appreciate that,” said Goldrick. But, after all, Goldrick said, this is New York.

“We’re a pretty brash bunch,” he said. “I feel like someone in New York is not afraid to talk to anybody.”