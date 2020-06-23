A bicyclist was seriously injured Tuesday when he was struck by a car in Medford, Suffolk County police said.

Ana Gonzalez, 34, of Ronkonkoma, was driving a 2016 Honda CRV west on Horseblock Road shortly before 1 p.m. when it collided with a bicyclist roughly 545 feet west of Route 112, detectives from the Sixth Squad said.

The bicyclist, Michael Mandel, 52, of Medford, was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital in serious condition, police said.

Gonzalez and her two children suffered minor injuries and were taken to Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue, authorities said.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check and the investigation is continuing.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the crash to call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652