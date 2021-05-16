Bicyclist seriously injured after collision with car in Terryville

A bicyclist was seriously injured after he was struck by a car Sunday in Terryville, Suffolk police said.

Carl H. Boucicault Jr., 24, of Centereach, was hit by a 2020 Hyundai driven by Mary Passaro at the intersection of Old Town Road and Boyle Road. Police said the cyclist failed to yield the right of way to the driver, who had a green light, at 5:37 p.m.

Boucicault was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment. Passaro, 73, of Port Jefferson Station, was not injured.

Police said the Hyundai was impounded for a safety check.