TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
Long Island

Bicyclist seriously injured after collision with car in Terryville

By Dandan Zou dandan.zou@newsday.com
Print

A bicyclist was seriously injured after he was struck by a car Sunday in Terryville, Suffolk police said.

Carl H. Boucicault Jr., 24, of Centereach, was hit by a 2020 Hyundai driven by Mary Passaro at the intersection of Old Town Road and Boyle Road. Police said the cyclist failed to yield the right of way to the driver, who had a green light, at 5:37 p.m.

Boucicault was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment. Passaro, 73, of Port Jefferson Station, was not injured.

Police said the Hyundai was impounded for a safety check.

By Dandan Zou dandan.zou@newsday.com

Latest Long Island News

The New-York Historical Society opened an exhibition in
Manhattan exhibit shows how gay community flourished in Cherry Grove in 1950s
Attractions such as Adventureland will no longer be
Reopening of New York set for major step forward this week
LGBT Network President David Kilmnick, center, returns the
Dispute in Long Beach over placement of Pride flag
A rally for AAPI Heritage Month was held
Syosset rally calls for end to attacks on Asian-Americans, celebrates their heritage
Antonio Fiorito in 2019. The founder of Seven
Antonio Fiorito, Seven Brothers Gourmet founder, dies at 74
Suffolk police at the scene Saturday in Babylon
Cops: Bay Shore woman charged after hit-and-run
Didn’t find what you were looking for?