President Biden visits Queens Tuesday to assess storm damage

By Michael O'Keeffe michael.okeeffe@newsday.com
President Joe Biden is scheduled visit Queens and Manville, New Jersey, on Tuesday to get a firsthand look at the damage caused by Ida’s record-breaking rainfall last week.

While precise details of Biden's schedule were not available Monday afternoon, Air Force One is expected to land at Kennedy Airport shortly after 11 a.m., according to the White House press office.

Eleven of the 17 people killed in New York as a result of last week’s deadly storm died in Queens.

More than 1,000 people were rescued in that borough during the flooding, according to the NYPD.

Explosions tore apart a catering hall and two homes in Manville, which also was hit by severe flooding.

Michael O'Keeffe covers Suffolk County police and other Long Island law-enforcement agencies. He is an award-winning journalist and the co-author of two books, "The Card" and "American Icon."

