TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
Long Island

Backyard flock of birds in Suffolk tests positive for highly contagious avian influenza, officials say

By Brinley Hineman brinley.hineman@newsday.com
Print

Federal and state officials are investigating after a backyard flock of birds in Suffolk County tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza, a contagious strain of the bird flu.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the positive identification of the flu on Saturday. The USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service is working with New York animal health officials, the department said in a news release.

The location of the flock wasn't disclosed. although the domestic flock had eight birds in it, the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets said in a health alert on Saturday.

State officials quarantined the affected premises and the remaining flock will be euthanized to avoid spreading the virus, the news release said. Federal and state officials are surveilling and testing in areas that surround the infected flock.

Part of the backyard flock was tested for the illness at the Cornell University Animal Health Diagnostic Center in Ithaca and confirmed at the USDA’s laboratory in Ames, Iowa.

The virus has been found among birds in Virginia, Indiana and Vermont. Officials urged commercial and hobby poultry farmers alike to be cautious during the outbreak.

The recent bird flu detections don’t present an immediate public health concern, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. No human cases of these avian influenza viruses have been detected in the United States, the news release said.

By Brinley Hineman brinley.hineman@newsday.com

Brinley Hineman covers the Town of Islip for Newsday. She previously was a reporter in Nashville, Tennessee, and is a native of West Virginia.

Latest Long Island News

Many retired teachers have passed on the opportunity
Help wanted: At LI schools, it's a daily 'scramble' to fill some jobs
Steven Ortner, Lisa Ostrowski and their baby, Leo.
Couple in East Setauket fire teamed up to first save their baby, family says
Departing LIRR president Phillip Eng, right, speaks with
Eng says he's stepping away to spend more time with family
New York Governor Kathy Hochul speaks during the
Hochul pulled housing bill after meeting with LI senators
The crash, which occurred around 2:25 p.m. at
Police investigating four-vehicle crash in Commack
Researchers at NYU Langone Hospital-Long Island in Mineola
Researchers at LI hospital on quest to find Alzheimer's cause
Didn’t find what you were looking for?