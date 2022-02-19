Federal and state officials are investigating after a backyard flock of birds in Suffolk County tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza, a contagious strain of the bird flu.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the positive identification of the flu on Saturday. The USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service is working with New York animal health officials, the department said in a news release.

The location of the flock wasn't disclosed. although the domestic flock had eight birds in it, the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets said in a health alert on Saturday.

State officials quarantined the affected premises and the remaining flock will be euthanized to avoid spreading the virus, the news release said. Federal and state officials are surveilling and testing in areas that surround the infected flock.

Part of the backyard flock was tested for the illness at the Cornell University Animal Health Diagnostic Center in Ithaca and confirmed at the USDA’s laboratory in Ames, Iowa.

The virus has been found among birds in Virginia, Indiana and Vermont. Officials urged commercial and hobby poultry farmers alike to be cautious during the outbreak.

The recent bird flu detections don’t present an immediate public health concern, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. No human cases of these avian influenza viruses have been detected in the United States, the news release said.