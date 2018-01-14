Long Island Catholics displayed courage and Christian values during the Civil Rights movement, Bishop John Barres said in a Mass celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday at St. John of God Church in Central Islip Sunday.

He called on the faithful to continue that struggle for social justice.

Barres reminded the racially and ethnically diverse congregation that Bishop Walter Kellenberg, the first bishop in the Diocese of Rockville Centre’s 60-year history, urged Long Island Catholics to reflect on race and religion during the 1960s.

“It was our founding bishop, Bishop Kellenberg, right at the height of civil rights, who asked everyone in our diocese to make an examination of their conscience and the dignity of the human person next to us,” Barres said.

Central Islip’s immigrant community struggled with gang-related crime last year when the bodies of four young men authorities say were killed by MS-13 members were found less than a mile from St. John of God and with the Trump administration’s immigration policies.

Ann Brown, the chairwoman of the parish Ministry of Catholics of African Ancestry, said celebrating King’s birthday and legacy gives the community an opportunity to heal.

“This Mass gives us a place to come together,” said Brown, a Central Islip resident.

The Mass gave Long Island’s Catholic community a chance to display pride in its diversity, said Darcel Whitten-Wilamowski of Valley Stream, who attended the celebration.

“We are all part of this beautiful mosaic that is the Catholic Church,” she said.