Black History Month events on Long Island

Black History Month has its roots in 1926, when the organization now known as the Association for the Study of African American Life and History (asalh.org) initiated the first "Negro History Week," according to the Library of Congress. In 1975, President Gerald Ford issued a message on the observance of Black History Week, and in 1976, ASALH expanded the observance to the month of February. Since then, U.S. presidents and Congress have signed proclamations and passed laws, respectively, to continue the annual monthlong observance. This year's theme is "Black Health and Wellness."

ONGOING

OYSTER BAY

DISPLAY

A picture display of prominent leaders who have helped advance the movement of rights of African Americans, Visitor Center at Planting Fields Arboretum State Historic Park, 1395 Planting Fields Rd., free, parks.ny.gov or plantingfields.org, 516-922-8600.

JAN. 31

BOHEMIA

AUTHOR VISIT

Author Ted Reinstein discusses "Before Brooklyn: The Unsung Heroes Who Helped Break Baseball’s Color Barrier," his book about Americans from all walks of life who never gave up the struggle to integrate our national pastime and overturn its racist past. Learn how they paved the way for Jackie Robinson but received little fanfare and remained largely anonymous until now, 7 to 8 p.m., Connetquot Public Library, 760 Ocean Ave., free, cardholders only can register to attend in-person or on Zoom at connetquotlibrary.org, 631-567-5079.

FEB. 1

BETHPAGE

GROUNDBREAKING BLACK COMEDIANS

Sal St. George celebrates the contributions that eight Black comedians have brought to the world of comedy, how each of them introduced an incomparable style of comedy to the world in their own distinctive voice while breaking racial prejudice barriers along the way, 2 to 3:30 p.m., hosted by Bethpage Public Library, free, register for a Zoom link at bethpagelibrary.info, 516-931-3907.

HOLBROOK

THE FIRE OF FREDERICK DOUGLASS

University of Maryland historian Richard Bell explores the life, family and career of Frederick Douglass and considers his impact on our modern struggle to advance the cause of Black freedom in the United States, 7 to 8 p.m., hosted by Sachem Library, free, register for a Zoom link at sachemlibrary.org, 631-588-5024.

UNIONDALE

HARRIET TUBMAN AND THE QUEST FOR FREEDOM

An intimate look at the heroic "conductor" of the Underground Railroad, presented by Kelly Hancock from the American Civil War Museum, 7 p.m., hosted by Uniondale Library, free, register for a link at uniondalelibrary.org, 516-489-2220.

FEB. 2

BRIDGEHAMPTON

FILM DISCUSSION

Discussion about the documentary "Alice’s Ordinary People" (2012, not rated, 56 min.), the story of Alice Tregay, a woman who fought for African American civil rights in her community (the film is available to watch on Kanopy), 7 to 8 p.m., hosted by Hampton Library, free, register for a link at hamptonbayslibrary.org, 631-728-6241.

GLEN COVE

GROUNDBREAKING BLACK COMEDIANS

Sal St. George celebrates the contributions that eight Black comedians have brought to the world of comedy, how each of them introduced an incomparable style of comedy to the world in their own distinctive voice while breaking racial prejudice barriers along the way, 2 to 3 p.m., hosted by Glen Cove Library, free, register for a link at glencovelibrary.org, 516-676-2130.

HEWLETT

BOOK DISCUSSION

Discussion of "Between the World and Me," the memoir by Ta-Nehisi Coates, written as a letter to his teenage son about the feelings, symbolism and realities associated with being Black in the United States, 2 to 3:30 p.m., hosted by Hewlett-Woodmere Library, free, visit hwpl.org for a link, 516-374-1967.

WESTHAMPTON BEACH

TENEMENT MUSEUM TOUR

Explore the Tenement Museum’s newest virtual tour, "Reclaiming Black Spaces," which highlights stories of how Black and African Americans shaped lower Manhattan as they made homes, businesses and communities over the centuries, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., hosted by Westhampton Free Library, free, register for a Zoom link at westhamptonlibrary.net, space is limited, 631-288-3335.

FEB. 3

MIDDLE ISLAND

UNSUNG HEROES MILITARY UNITS

Historian and educator Howard Rosenberg discusses the Triple Nickles (World War II Army Smokejumpers), the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion and other African-American units that bravely served their country in the face of discrimination, 7 to 8 p.m., hosted by Longwood Library, free, register for a link at longwoodlibrary.org, 631-924-6400.

PORT JEFFERSON

UNCOVERING AFRICAN-AMERICAN ROOTS

Genealogist Sarah Gutmann discusses how to access new record collections for free and what you can discover about your African American ancestors, 7 to 8 p.m., hosted by Port Jefferson Library, free, register for a link at portjefflibrary.org, 631-473-0022.

SAYVILLE

THE JUPITER HAMMON PROJECT AND JOSEPH LLOYD MANOR

Preservation Long Island shares how it brought together renowned scholars and professionals with local residents, descendant communities and other stakeholders to explore the legacy of slavery on Long Island and the life of Jupiter Hammon, one of the earliest published African American authors, 7 to 8:30 p.m., hosted by Sayville Library, free, register for a link at sayvillelibrary.org, 631-589-4440.

UNIONDALE

AUTHOR TALK

Author and historian Claire Bellerjeau discusses her nonfiction book "Espionage and Enslavement in the Revolution: The True Story of Robert Townsend and Elizabeth," 7 p.m., hosted by Uniondale Library, free, register for a link at uniondalelibrary.org, 516-489-2220.

FEB. 4

ELMONT

BLACK SINGERS OF POPULAR MUSIC

Mel Haber presents videos of some African-American singers from the 1920s through the present time, including Ethel Waters, Ella Fitzgerald, Louis Armstrong, Billie Holiday and Sarah Vaughn, masks required regardless of vaccination status, 12:30 p.m., Elmont Memorial Library, 700 Hempstead Tpke., free, register at elmontlibrary.org, 516-354-5280.

LEVITTOWN

FILM

Screening of the biographical drama "Respect" (2021, rated PG-13, 2:25), starring Jennifer Hudson, about the life of singer Aretha Franklin, noon, Island Trees Library, 38 Farmedge Rd., free, visit islandtreespubliclibrary.org, masks are required, seating is socially distanced, 516-731-2211.

PORT WASHINGTON

ILLUSTRATING BLACK LIVES: RECENT WORK BY KADIR NELSON

Teacher and art historian Dennis Raverty explores the work of contemporary illustrator Kadir Nelson; learn how Nelson uses references to art history, colonialism and social justice in his representations of African American history and cultural identity; noon to 1:30 p.m., Port Washington Library, 1 Library Dr., free, register to attend in-person (masks are required) or on Zoom at pwpl.org/events/adult-events, 516-883-4400.

UNIONDALE

HISTORY IN-BETWEEN THE PAGES

Create a Black History-inspired bookmark, for ages 18 and older, Uniondale Library, 400 Uniondale Ave., free, library cardholders only can register to pick up a craft kit during library hours at uniondalelibrary.org, 516-489-2220.

WESTBURY

BLACK HISTORY MONTH ART EXHIBITION OPENING RECEPTION

Westbury Arts showcases visual works by Nichelle Rivers of NiRi Art, along with other local African-American artists interpreting the theme "Creative Visions of Community and Cultural Reflections: Connecting the Community Through the Arts," depicting a wide variety of artistic expression; the artists discuss their works in a panel interview; masks are required and CDC and New York State guidelines are followed; 7 to 9 p.m., Westbury Arts, 255 Schenck Ave., free, register at westburyarts.org/upcoming-events, 516-997-8545.

FEB. 5

BELLPORT

THE CIVIL RIGHTS MOVEMENT ON LONG ISLAND

History professor and author Christopher Verga discusses events on Long Island spanning the 1950s through the 1970s, including boycotts and other measures aimed to end local discriminatory practices, which paralleled civil rights events in the American South, noon to 1:15 p.m., hosted by South Country Library, free, register for a link at sctylib.org, 631-286-0818.

EAST MEADOW

READING

Storyteller Ingrid Griffith performs a live reading of the book "Shirley Chisholm Dared: The Story of the First Black Woman in Congress," by Alicia D. Williams, 11 a.m., hosted by East Meadow Library, free, register for a Zoom link at eastmeadow.info, 516-794-2570.

FREEPORT

SCOTT JOPLIN — KING OF RAGTIME

Dan Lupo discusses the life and work of composer Scott Joplin, how he popularized ragtime in the early 20th century and what made ragtime so special, 2 to 3 p.m., hosted by Freeport Library, free, register for a link at freeportlibrary.info, 516-379-3274.

OLD WESTBURY

AFRICAN AMERICAN CULTURE: CONNECTING COMMUNITY THROUGH THE ARTS

This program features spoken-word performances, as well as The Harlem Swing Dance Society, an organization preserving and propagating Harlem's rich Lindy Hop and Swing Dance culture, along with a lineup of other performing artists including Danse Xpressions and the Uniondale Show Choir; a post-performance reception with refreshments and a display of African artifacts follows; masks required and CDC and New York State guidelines are followed, 3 to 5 p.m., Westbury High School, 1 Post Rd., westburyarts.org/upcoming-events/, 516-997-8545.

FEB. 6

FREEPORT

PERFORMANCE: PUTTING ON THE RHUMBA

Napoleon Revels-Bey and the Nu Mo Swing Ensemble perform a blending of popular African and Spanish dance music that has Moorish, American and Caribbean roots, 2:30 to 4 p.m., Freeport Library, 144 W. Merrick Rd., free, register at freeportlibrary.info, 516-379-3274.

GREENPORT

AUTHOR TALK

Poet David Mills discusses his poetry collection "Boneyarn," which explores slavery in New York City, where the oldest and the largest slave cemetery in the United States is located; books are available for purchase at the event and refreshments served; 3 p.m., Floyd Memorial Library, 539 First St., free, visit floydmemoriallibrary.org for information, 631-477-0660.

MIDDLE ISLAND

CELEBRATING BLACK HISTORY MONTH WITH THE CODY CHILDS DUO

An afternoon of pop, jazz and soul with vocalist Cody Childs and guitarist Gai P as they perform hits from the 1960s to the present that include songs by Stevie Wonder, Roberta Flack, Bill Withers, Lou Rawls, Carole King, Curtis Mayfield, Amy Winehouse and others, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Longwood Library, 800 Middle Country Rd., free, register at longwoodlibrary.org, 631-924-6400.

NORTH BABYLON

DOCUMENTARY: TONI MORRISON

Screening of "The Pieces I Am" (2019, rated PG-13, 2:00), about the life and works of novelist Toni Morrison and the powerful themes she has confronted throughout her literary career, 2 to 4 p.m., North Babylon Public Library, 815 Deer Park Ave., free, visit northbabylonpl.org, 631-669-4020.

PATCHOGUE

AFTERNOON MOVIE

Screening of "Agents of Change" (2016, not rated, 1:06), about two of the most effective student protests for equity and inclusion that led to the establishment of the first Black and Ethnic Studies departments at San Francisco State University and Cornell University, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Patchogue-Medford Library, 54-60 E. Main St., free, register at pmlib.org, 631-654-4700.

Compiled by Gina Tabarus with Sabrina Monroe, LaToya Rodriguez, Daniel Variano and Keri Wall-Treudler