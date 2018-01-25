Black History Month events

ONGOING

BRIGHTWATERS

ART GALLERY DISPLAY

In honor of Black History Month, a library exhibit incorporates books, photos and artwork from the collection of resident and library board trustee Frances Bell. It is viewable during regular library hours through Feb. 28 at Bay Shore-Brightwaters Library, 1 South Country Rd.; free; 631-665-4350, bsbwlibrary.org

DIX HILLS

DISPLAY

The Mothers Club of Wheatley Heights presents a display of books and pictures of famous African- Americans and events celebrating black history. These are viewable during regular library hours through Feb. 28 at Half Hollow Hills Community Library’s Dix Hills branch, 55 Vanderbilt Pkwy.; free; 631-421-4530, hhhlibrary.org

GARDEN CITY

EXHIBIT: ‘A CELEBRATION OF THE AFRICAN-AMERICAN EXPERIENCE’

This exhibit features African-American artists’ works, presented by the Long Island African American Chamber of Commerce. A free reception with light refreshments is 6-8:30 p.m. Feb. 9. Exhibit is viewable during regular store hours Feb. 1-28 at Bloomingdale’s Furniture Gallery in Roosevelt Field Mall on the main floor, 630 Old Country Rd.; free; 347-475-7158, liaacc.org

HEMPSTEAD

EXHIBIT: ‘ROMARE BEARDEN: STORYTELLER’

This exhibit features prints (aquatints, engravings, etchings, lithographs, silk-screens) portraying everyday African-American life in 20th century America. Viewable noon-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays and 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. The exhibit, which is free, will be available through Aug. 17 at the Hofstra University Museum: Emily Lowe Gallery, Hempstead Turnpike, Hempstead; 516-463-5672, hofstra.edu/museum

PATCHOGUE

EXHIBIT: ‘VARIETIES OF EXPERIENCE’

Works by African-American artists Faith Ringgold, Howardena Pindell, Emma Amos, Robert Carter, Emmett Wigglesworth, Ramona Candy, David Byre-Tyre and others. It will be on view 2-7:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and 1-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Feb. 25 at Patchogue Arts Gallery, 20 Terry St.; free; 631-627-8686, patchoguearts.org

STATE PARKS

The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation hosts a cultural art display featuring paintings from black artists, posters, newspaper clippings and prints on display Wednesday through Feb. 28. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday in the Long Island Parks regional headquarters lobby in Babylon. An exhibit is also available 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily at the Jones Beach State Park, Field 4, Central Mall, Wantagh. The Nissequogue River State Park administration building in Kings Park has an exhibit available 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. Planting Fields Arboretum State Historic Park visitor center in Oyster Bay has an exhibit viewable 9 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. All exhibits are free. Find more information about any of the exhibits at 631-321-3510 or nysparks.com

STONY BROOK

‘RUNNING SCARED, RUNNING FREE: ESCAPE TO THE PROMISED LAND’

An interactive theatrical performance, based on oral history, involving the Civil War, slavery, the Underground Railroad, secret codes hidden in quilts and the struggle for freedom. This St. George Production plays on selected dates Feb. 1-28 at the Ward Melville Educational & Cultural Center, Stony Brook Village Center; tickets are $12; for specifics and public availability, call 631-751-2244 or check wmho.org

FEB. 1

HUNTINGTON STATION

BLACK SOLDIERS FROM LONG ISLAND

The North Shore Civil War Roundtable discusses black soldiers in the Civil War, 7 p.m. at the South Huntington Library, 145 Pidgeon Hill Rd.; free; 631-549-4411; shpl.info

FEB. 2

ELMONT

THE LEGEND OF THE FREEDOM QUILTS AND THE UNDERGROUND RAILROAD

This presentation, performed in period costume, discusses the history, legends, personal stories and the use of story cloths that make up the rich heritage associated with the Underground Railroad, 12:30 p.m. at Elmont Memorial Library, 700 Hempstead Tpke.; free; 516-354-5280, elmontlibrary.org

ROOSEVELT

MOVIE: ‘4 LITTLE GIRLS’

A historical documentary (1997, TV-14, 1:42) about the notorious Ku Klux Klan bombing of an African-American church in Birmingham, Alabama, that killed four African-American girls during the civil rights movement, 1 p.m. at Roosevelt Library, 27 W. Fulton Ave.; free; 516-378-0222, rooseveltlibrary.org

UNIONDALE

MOVIE: ‘WHY DID I GET MARRIED?’

A comedy drama (2007, PG-13, 1:50) starring Tyler Perry, Janet Jackson and Sharon Leal, about the trials of marriage, 2 p.m. at Uniondale Library, 400 Uniondale Ave.; free; 516-489-2220, uniondalelibrary.orgFEB. 3

BAY SHORE

THE HARLEM BLUES & JAZZ BAND

Jazz and blues musicians with a vocalist perform swing music, 7 p.m. at Bay Shore Middle School, 393 Brook Ave. Tickets are $20, call for availability; 631-665-4350, bsbwlibrary.org

HOLBROOK

LEARN SOMETHING SATURDAY: CELEBRATE BLACK HISTORY

To celebrate the civil rights movement of the 1960s, teens in grades 6-12 are invited to join a documentary marathon featuring films that explore the historical events that defined the era, the music of the time and America’s path toward equality, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Sachem Library, 150 Holbrook Rd.; free; 631-588-5024, sachemlibrary.org

RIVERHEAD

NEW ORLEANS MAGIC: VOODOO, HOODOO AND MORE

Voodoo and other spiritual beliefs, forged in Africa and then Haiti, arrived in New Orleans where their practices evolved in the city known for its magic. Coordinator and lecturer at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Jose Obando, sheds light on their history and practices, 2-3:30 p.m. at the Riverhead Library, 330 Court St.; free; 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org

ROCKVILLE CENTRE

AFRICAN MUSIC INTERACTIVE PROGRAM

Program with Victor Marshall, hand and drum ensemble founder and director, 1-2 p.m. at Lakeview Public Library, 1120 Woodfield Rd.; tickets are free but you must register in advance; 516-536-3071, nassaulibrary.org/lakeview

CONCERT: THE HISTORY OF AMERICAN ROCK AND ROLL: MOTOWN SALUTE

Featuring live performances by The Contours, The Original Vandellas and Bobby Brooks Wilson, 8 p.m. at Madison Theatre at Molloy College, 1000 Hempstead Ave.; $35-$55; 516-323-4444, madisontheatreny.org

ROOSEVELT

JOURNEY INTO AFRICA:

ENCORE PERFORMING ARTS DANCE GROUP

Take an excursion from Senegal to Soweto through traditional rhythms, songs, instruments and dances that are an integral part of everyday African life, 2 p.m. at Roosevelt Library, 27 W. Fulton Ave.; free; 516-378-0222, rooseveltlibrary.orgFEB. 4

AMITYVILLE

CONCERT: STEEL IMPRESSIONS

The family steel band from Amityville performs the “Love Boat Cruise,” a festive musical journey from Florida to the Caribbean islands, South America and back without leaving Long Island, 2-3 p.m. at Amityville Library, Oak and John streets; free; 631-264-0567; amityvillepubliclibrary.org

FREEPORT

‘JOURNEY FROM JOHANNESBURG’

Toby Tobias tells the story of his journey over two continents through song as well as vignettes about life growing up in Johannesburg, South Africa, and in Jerusalem and New York. The show’s message is one of racial equality and understanding other cultures and religions, 2:30-3:30 p.m. at Freeport Library, 144 W. Merrick Rd.; free; register; 516-379-3274, freeportlibrary.info

LONG BEACH

DINAH WASHINGTON TRIBUTE

Diane Hoffman performs a musical tribute to Dinah Washington, 2 p.m. at Long Beach Library, 111 W. Park Ave.; free; 516-432-7201, longbeachlibrary.org

RIVERHEAD

SPOTLIGHT ON THE AUTHORS

To celebrate Black History Month, join in to read several stories by African-American authors and illustrators and create artwork based on the stories read, 2-2:45 p.m. at Riverhead Library, 330 Court St.; free; 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.orgUNIONDALE

A MUSICAL TRIBUTE: ELLA AND LENA

A Black History tribute performed by the Don Hanson Quartet, features tunes by Ella Fitzgerald and Lena Horne, along with notable tunes by Duke Ellington, Count Basie and Sarah Vaughan, 2-3:30 p.m. at Uniondale Library, 400 Uniondale Ave.; free; 516-489-2220, uniondalelibrary.org

WESTBURY

FRANK AND ELLA: A TRIBUTE

Rhonda Denét and Steve Kazlaskas perform a musical tribute to Ella Fitzgerald and Frank Sinatra, featuring the music of Cole Porter, Duke Ellington, Count Basie and others, 2:30 p.m. at Westbury Library, 445 Jefferson St.; free; 516-333-0176, westburylibrary.org

FEB. 5

BABYLON

PYRRHUS AND GEORGE: TWO FRIENDS WHO TRANSFORMED SOUTHAMPTON

Tom Edmonds, executive director of the Southampton Historical Museum, gives a PowerPoint presentation on these two 19th century men whose influence on Southampton can still be seen today, 7-8 p.m. at Babylon Library, 24 S. Carll Ave.; free, register; 631-669-1624, babylonlibrary.org

BRENTWOOD

AFRICAN DRUMS

Children ages 6-12 are invited to learn the importance of drums in African culture and create a colorful drum to take home and play. Bring an empty coffee can with lid, 5-6 p.m. at Brentwood Library, 34 Second Ave.; free, register; 631-273-7883, brentwoodnylibrary.org

FEB. 6

BOHEMIA

‘MEN OF COLOR TO ARMS’: ISLIP TOWN AND THE UNITED STATES COLORED TROOPS

Islip Town historian George Munkenbeck discusses the contribution of the United States Colored Troops (USCT) to the Union victory in the Civil War, and the men from the Town of Islip who served in the USCT, 7-8:30 p.m. at Connetquot Public Library, 760 Ocean Ave.; free; 631-567-5079, connetquotlibrary.org

HEMPSTEAD

FREEDOM QUILTS

Children in kindergarten through fifth grade are invited to celebrate Black History Month by learning about and creating freedom quilts, presented in conjunction with the Long Island Children’s Museum, 4 p.m. at Hempstead Library, 115 Nichols Ct.; 50-cent fee for materials, register; 516-481-6990, hempsteadlibrary.info

HUNTINGTON

CLASSIC SOUL MUSIC: 1950s-1970s

Soul music was part of the fight for civil rights and equality in the arts. Listen and enjoy music film clips of musicians that record labels such as Chess, Motown and Stax brought to stardom, including Chuck Berry, Otis Redding, Gladys Knight, the O’Jays and James Brown, 7:30 p.m. at Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave.; $16, tickets include reception; 631-423-7611; cinemaartscentre.org

FEB. 7

BALDWIN

THE POWER OF SONG AND DANCE

KG Group Entertainment conducts an interactive program to celebrate all great African-Americans, 7-7:45 p.m. at Baldwin Library, 2385 Grand Ave.; free, register; 516-223-6228, baldwinpl.org

GARDEN CITY

‘W.E.B. DU BOIS: A MAN FOR ALL TIMES’

Biographical play by Alexa Kelly about the life and times of the great civil rights activist, presented by Nassau Community College Black History Committee, 11 a.m. at Nassau Community College, 1 Education Dr.; free; 516-572-7376, ncc.edu

HEMPSTEAD

MOVIE: ‘WHAT HAPPENED, MISS SIMONE?’

Biographical documentary (2015, not rated, 1:41) explores the life and art of the brilliant musician Nina Simone, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Hempstead Library, 115 Nichols Ct.; free; 516-481-6990, hempsteadlibrary.infoFEB. 8

BELLPORT

WEST AFRICAN DANCE

In honor of Black History Month, Khadijah Abdus-Samad of Rhythm and Culture Dance Center in Bay Shore will teach you the lively art of West African dance. Class starts with a warmup, an African spiritual dance, an across-the-floor segment followed by a cool-down. Dress in comfortable clothing and wear appropriate footwear, 7 p.m. at South Country Library, 22 Station Rd.; free; 631-286-0818, sctylib.org

BRENTWOOD

PEACE WREATH

Learn about the life of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., then create a unique peace wreath using your thumbprints; for children ages 4-7, 5:30-6:15 p.m. at Brentwood Library, 34 Second Ave.; free; 631-273-7883, brentwoodnylibrary.orgFEB. 9

BELLPORT

TRIBUTE TO ARETHA FRANKLIN

Rhonda Denét performs classics from Aretha Franklin. A dessert buffet follows the performance, 7 p.m. at South Country Library, 22 Station Rd.; free; 631-286-0818, sctylib.org

BRENTWOOD

SNACK AROUND THE WORLD: AFRICA

Celebrate by having sweet and salty treats from different countries in Africa. While snacking, learn a bit about the continent, for teens ages 13-17, 3-4 p.m. at Brentwood Library, 34 Second Ave.; free, register; 631-273-7883, brentwoodnylibrary.org

ELMONT

LECTURE: ‘TO POSSESS A HUMAN SOUL: SLAVERY AND THE AMERICAN PRESIDENCY’

Marilyn Carminio discusses the stories of a Revolutionary War hero, a celebrated White House chef, learn about the first White House memoir written by a slave, relive dramatic escapes and so many more voices rarely heard, 12:30 p.m. at Elmont Memorial Library, 700 Hempstead Tpke.; free; 516-354-5280, elmontlibrary.org

HUNTINGTON

CONCERT: PAIGE PATTERSON

Paige Patterson performs, along with Grammy-winning saxophonist Jack O’Neal, the music of Ella Fitzgerald, Duke Ellington, Nat King Cole and Natalie Cole, Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder and Nina Simone, 8 p.m. at Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave. Tickets are $16 and include a reception; 631-423-7611, cinemaartscentre.org

ROOSEVELT

MOVIE: ‘DARK GIRLS’

Documentary (2011, not rated, 1:11) exploring the deep-seated biases and attitudes about skin color, particularly dark-skinned women, outside of and within the black American culture, 1 p.m. at Roosevelt Library, 27 W. Fulton Ave.; free; 516-378-0222, rooseveltlibrary.orgFEB. 10

BRIDGEHAMPTON

FILM SCREENING AND DISCUSSION: ‘LOVING’

Showing of the biography, drama, romance film (2016, PG-13, 2:03), starring Joel Edgerton and Ruth Negga, about Richard and Mildred Loving, whose arrest for interracial marriage in 1960s Virginia began a legal battle that would end with the Supreme Court’s historic 1967 decision, followed by a discussion, 1 p.m. at Hampton Library, 2478 Main St.; free; 631-537-0015, hamptonlibrary.org

EAST HAMPTON

MOVIE: ‘A RAISIN IN THE SUN’

Drama (1961, not rated, 2:08) starring Sidney Poitier and Ruby Dee, about a substantial insurance payment that could mean either financial salvation or personal ruin for a poor black family, 2 p.m. at East Hampton Library, 159 Main St.; free; 631-324-0222, easthamptonlibrary.org

HEMPSTEAD

CONCERT: THE DON HANSON QUARTET

Take part in a swinging afternoon of jazz music, 2-3:30 p.m. at Hempstead Library, 115 Nichols Ct.; free; 516-481-6990, hempsteadlibrary.info

RIVERHEAD

‘THE COLORED GIRL FROM LONG ISLAND’

In a series of remembrances, historian and genealogist Sandi Brewster-Walker recalls her Native American and African-American roots while growing up on Long Island in the 1940s and 1950s, 2-3:30 p.m. at the Riverhead Library, 330 Court St.; free, register; 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org

ROCKVILLE CENTRE

BLACK HISTORY MUSICAL EXPEDITION

Elder Jeffrey Ballard will entertain you with a diverse range of music and musical genres largely developed by African-Americans, 1-2:30 p.m. at Lakeview Public Library, 1120 Woodfield Rd.; free, register; 516-536-3071, nassaulibrary.org/lakeview

ROOSEVELT

LOVE AND RELATIONSHIP WORKSHOP: FILM AND DISCUSSION

Presented by Nassau/Suffolk Association of Black Social Workers, 2 p.m. at Roosevelt Library, 27 W. Fulton Ave.; free; 516-378-0222, rooseveltlibrary.org

UNIONDALE

PIONEERING QUARTERBACK

Video clips of the first black quarterback, Joe Gilliam, to start in the NFL in 1974; discussion led by Gilliam’s brother, Craig, follows, 2-3:30 p.m. at Uniondale Library, 400 Uniondale Ave.; free; 516-489-2220, uniondalelibrary.org

UNIONDALE

FINDING YOUR ROOTS: AFRICAN-AMERICAN

GENEALOGY WORKSHOP

Learn how genealogy research is conducted and how to address roadblocks unique to African-American genealogy, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at Uniondale Library, 400 Uniondale Ave.; free, register; 516-489-2220, uniondalelibrary.orgFEB. 11

LONG BEACH

CONCERT: CODY CHILDS & THE LADIES OF SOUL

Hear the music of Sam Cooke, Curtis Mayfield and Marvin Gaye, 3 p.m. at Long Beach Library, 111 W. Park Ave.; free; 516-432-7201, longbeachlibrary.org

WESTBURY

AFRICAN-AMERICAN READ-IN

Works written by African-American authors will be read by school students. The goal of the Read-In chain is to make literacy a significant part of Black History Month. Music will be performed by Westbury School District students, 2:30 p.m. at Westbury Library, 445 Jefferson St.; free; 516-333-0176, westburylibrary.org— Compiled by Gina Tabarus