Newsday photographers win award for protest coverage
Pictures of the Year International, or POYI, awarded Newsday’s photojournalists the top honor in the category of “Local Team Picture Story” for their work chronicling Black Lives Matter protests on Long Island and New York City.
The entry consisted of these 18 pictures by Newsday photographers in a series dubbed “Justice for George Floyd.”
The winning photographers are: J. Conrad Williams Jr., Alejandra Villa Loarca, Charles Eckert, Thomas A. Ferrara and Steve Pfost.
