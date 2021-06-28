TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
Long Island

Rising early to make the day's bread

Connor Pecinka does early morning baking at Blacksmith's

Connor Pecinka does early morning baking at Blacksmith's Bakery in Long Beach. Newsday photographers capture sights and sounds for Day in the Life LI on June 28, 2021 Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Newsday Staff
Print

Connor Pecinka does early morning baking at Blacksmith's Bakery in Long Beach, on Monday, June 28. Credit: Howard Schnapp

Connor Pecinka does early morning baking at Blacksmith's
Credit: Howard Schnapp

Connor Pecinka does early morning baking at Blacksmith's Bakery in Long Beach. Newsday photographers capture sights and sounds for Day in the Life LI on June 28, 2021

Connor Pecinka does early morning baking at Blacksmith's
Credit: Howard Schnapp

Connor Pecinka does early morning baking at Blacksmith's Bakery in Long Beach, on Monday, June 28.

Connor Pecinka does early morning baking at Blacksmith's
Credit: Howard Schnapp

Connor Pecinka does early morning baking at Blacksmith's Bakery in Long Beach. Newsday photographers capture sights and sounds for Day in the Life LI on June 28, 2021

By Newsday Staff

Latest Long Island News

Sunrise at Jones Beach State Park Monday. Newsday
We're capturing a 'Day in the Life of Long Island' today
As thousands crowded the streets of Riverhead's Polish
Riverhead Polish Hall to hold 1-day festival after cancellation of usual 2-day event
Restaurants and stores along Hillside Avenue in New
New Hyde Park boasts diversity, accessibility, employers
Seventh-grader Allison Grattan, from left, Cutchogue East principal
Cutchogue elementary students win $5G grant in new competition
PSEG responds to a power outage caused by
LIPA, PSEG reach terms on new contract
Late afternoon bike ride on S. Oyster Bay
LI preps for semi-normal holiday week, as virus cases remain low
Didn’t find what you were looking for?