Drivers who get stuck on snowy roadways during Thursday’s storm should stay in their car and call for help, according to Suffolk County Police.

Chief of Department Stuart Cameron offered several tips for drivers who find themselves lodged in unplowed snow on busy Long Island roadways, none more important than staying in the vehicle.

“Generally, if they’re in a place where they’re not going to get hit, stay in the vicinity of the vehicle and call us,” Cameron said, adding that visibility is difficult and pedestrians walking on the roadways could get hit.

The weather has created what officials call treacherous driving conditions with whiteout conditions and near-zero visibility. A blizzard warning is in effect until 1 a.m. Friday, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said at a news conference Thursday.

The high winds make plowing the snow on roadways even more difficult, Cuomo said. So far, no road closures have been announced but the governor did advise motorists to stay off the Long Island Expressway.

Cameron, who said many drivers have gotten stuck along Sunrise Highway and the Long Island Expressway so far on Thursday, also advised carrying an emergency kit with essentials including a hat, gloves, blanket and other items to keep warm.

“Because of the extreme cold, if you’re not properly equipped, with a hat and gloves for instance, and you try to walk somewhere, you might get frostbite,” said Cameron, who added the extra gear will help keep you warm until first responders arrive. “It really is dangerous.”

Cameron, who said SCPD vehicles are out in full force pulling drivers out of snowbanks, also advised drivers who fall victim to spinouts to be mindful of where the tailpipe is and if snow is obstructing it.

“You have to make sure the tailpipe is clear,” Cameron said. “We see cars that go backwards into a snowbank. If the pipe is not clear, carbon monoxide could be forced into your car.”