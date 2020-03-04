WASHINGTON — Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg ended his self-financed Democratic presidential bid on Wednesday after failing to post any significant victories on Super Tuesday.

Bloomberg, in a statement, said he is endorsing former Vice President Joe Biden, the current front-runner who won in more than half of the 14 states that held primary elections on Tuesday, including Texas, Virginia and North Carolina.

“Three months ago, I entered the race for President to defeat Donald Trump. Today, I am leaving the race for the same reason: to defeat Donald Trump – because it is clear to me that staying in would make achieving that goal more difficult,” Bloomberg said in a campaign statement issued shortly after 10 a.m.

Bloomberg, who spent more than $500 million since launching his campaign in late November, had experienced a surge in support in late January that allowed him to qualify for the Democratic party’s national debates last month, but he struggled to overcome his widely-panned performance in his debut debate in Las Vegas.

The billionaire, who had opened campaign field offices in more than 40 states, and spent about $200 million in the 14 states that held their primaries on Super Tuesday, only secured a victory in American Samoa, a U.S. Territory in the Pacific that could only offer him four delegates.

Bloomberg had long made the case that in a fractured field of candidates, none would secure the 1,991 delegates needed to win the nomination before July’s Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee. Bloomberg’s maintained that he could make a run for the nomination at the convention by amassing a large share of delegates, but after Tuesday, Biden emerged with the lead in the delegate race, securing 453 delegates so far, compared to Bloomberg’s 44. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) remains in second with 382 delegates.

“I’m a believer in using data to inform decisions. After yesterday’s results, the delegate math has become virtually impossible – and a viable path to the nomination no longer exists,” Bloomberg said in a statement. “But I remain clear-eyed about my overriding objective: victory in November. Not for me, but for our country. And so while I will not be the nominee, I will not walk away from the most important political fight of my life.”

Bloomberg added that he believed Biden was best positioned to take on Republican President Donald Trump in the election.

“I’ve known Joe for a very long time. I know his decency, his honesty, and his commitment to the issues that are so important to our country – including gun safety, health care, climate change, and good jobs,” Bloomberg said.