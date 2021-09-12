TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
Long Island

Blue Point woman goes missing while traveling in Wyoming park, Suffolk police say

Gabrielle Petito in photo supplied by Suffolk Police.

Gabrielle Petito in photo supplied by Suffolk Police. Credit: SCPD/Suffolk County Police dept.

By Dandan Zou dandan.zou@newsday.com
Print

Police are looking for a 22-year-old woman who went missing last month while traveling through the Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

The family of Gabrielle Petito reported her disappearance to Suffolk County Police Department around 6:55 p.m. Saturday, though the family last heard from her during the last week of August, according to a Suffolk police release Sunday.

Petito of Blue Point was last known to be in the Wyoming park, before her last communication with family.

She was traveling in a white, 2012 Ford Transit van with a Florida license plate, which police said has been recovered.

Police said she was traveling with a companion when communication from her stopped. A GoFundMe page created Sunday to raise money to help the search identified the companion as a man but police had no comment on the identity or role of the person who had been traveling with Petitio.

Police described Petito as 5 feet 5 inches tall and 110 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes. She has several tattoos, including one on her finger and one on her forearm that reads "let it be."

Detectives ask anyone with information on Petito’s disappearance to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls can remain anonymous.

The latest post on what appeared to be her Instagram account was a photo of her posted on Aug. 25.

The instagram account links to an 8-minute video on a YouTube channel featuring a woman identified as Petito and a man traveling in a converted van. The video was posted on Aug. 13 and shows scenes of Petito in parks, deserts and other settings.

By Dandan Zou dandan.zou@newsday.com

Latest Long Island News

The West Islip Fire Department responding to a
3 dogs, 2 cats saved by firefighters in West Islip house blaze
Jack McNamara, 14, of Blue Point, who lost
Foundation pays off mortgages for 20 first responders who died of Ground Zero-related illness
A federal judge considering a lawsuit filed by
In Syosset nurses' suit, judge refuses to temporarily block state's vaccine mandate
Nathan Jacobs with wife Ellen and grandkids Shilah,
Health experts: As the variant rages, caution is key
U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy on Sunday
Surgeon general defends Biden vaccine order for businesses
Harvey Manes, center, donated $100,000 to restore the
Thanks to donors, abstract deer to live on in Manorville
Didn’t find what you were looking for?