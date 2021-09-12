Blue Point woman goes missing while traveling in Wyoming park, Suffolk police say

Police are looking for a 22-year-old woman who went missing last month while traveling through the Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

The family of Gabrielle Petito reported her disappearance to Suffolk County Police Department around 6:55 p.m. Saturday, though the family last heard from her during the last week of August, according to a Suffolk police release Sunday.

Petito of Blue Point was last known to be in the Wyoming park, before her last communication with family.

She was traveling in a white, 2012 Ford Transit van with a Florida license plate, which police said has been recovered.

Police said she was traveling with a companion when communication from her stopped. A GoFundMe page created Sunday to raise money to help the search identified the companion as a man but police had no comment on the identity or role of the person who had been traveling with Petitio.

Police described Petito as 5 feet 5 inches tall and 110 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes. She has several tattoos, including one on her finger and one on her forearm that reads "let it be."

Detectives ask anyone with information on Petito’s disappearance to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls can remain anonymous.

The latest post on what appeared to be her Instagram account was a photo of her posted on Aug. 25.

The instagram account links to an 8-minute video on a YouTube channel featuring a woman identified as Petito and a man traveling in a converted van. The video was posted on Aug. 13 and shows scenes of Petito in parks, deserts and other settings.