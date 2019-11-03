TODAY'S PAPER
1 person found unresponsive, 3 rescued from overturned boat in LI Sound, Coast Guard says

One person was found unresponsive and three others

One person was found unresponsive and three others were transported to the hospital after a boat capsized in Long Island Sound off Bridgeport on Sunday morning. Photo Credit: United States Coast Guard

By Deon J. Hampton deon.hampton@newsday.com @deonjhampton
One person was found unresponsive and three others were rescued after a 17-foot boat capsized Sunday morning in the Long Island Sound.

The Fairfield Police Department received a call about the overturned craft near the Stratford Shoal Middle Ground in Bridgeport around 9:40 a.m. U.S. Coast Guard spokesman John Hightower said.

The Coast Guard from New Haven and Eatons Neck responded. The victim was taken to Bridgeport Hospital in Connecticut.

Officials could not provide identities of those rescued or comment on their condition.

Deon J. Hampton joined Newsday in June 2012. He covers Brookhaven Town.

