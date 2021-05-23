Officials urge new and experienced boaters to be safe as another busy season on the water begins 

Boating experts and marine officials urge those taking crafts onto Long Island waters to brush up on boating safety as another busy summer with higher-than-usual traffic is expected.

"We have seen an astronomical rise in boating participation" during the pandemic, said Yvonne Pentz with Virginia-based National Safe Boating Council. "We are anticipating seeing the same number of boaters on the water this season."

"With more participation, we are also seeing a direct correlation of a rise in accidents," Pentz said. " … At the same time, we are getting a lot of new boaters on the water. They are not prepared."

The boating council has partnered with the National Weather Service and U.S. Coast Guard to raise awareness during National Safe Boating Week, which began Saturday. It ends on May 28.

Long Island officials said they are expecting the coming months to resemble last year’s season, when the pandemic prompted new and experienced boaters to go out on the water in record numbers.

"People are anxious to get back out. We saw a very busy boating season last year because that was one of the few activities that you were able to do," acting Suffolk Police Commissioner Stuart Cameron said. "I anticipate that we will probably have a similar busy boating season this year as well."

Officer Joseph Schoepfer with Nassau County Police Department Marine Bureau said Nassau is expecting the same trend.

"We think we are going to have a similar summer to last year with a lot more new boaters out there," Schoepfer said.

Last year, boating sales soared, breaking a 13-year record, according to the National Marine Manufacturers Association, which predicted a continued boom this year.

With such record sales and an increase in boating activities, the likelihood of marine accidents has risen, experts said.

Last August, after five deaths at that point in the season, Nassau County officials announced plans to step up boating safety patrols. In 2019, the county had seen just one fatality.

Suffolk had five boating deaths in 2019 and five in 2020.

Sgt. Jim Maloney with the marine bureau in Nassau recommended inexperienced boaters attend classes, get familiar with their vessels and take it slow. "It comes with experience. You learn as you go," he said. "But if you had the safety protection in place, you are better off."

Officials also ask residents to be aware of the danger of cold water.

"The air might be 80, but the water is a lot colder," Schoepfer said, noting water temperatures are in the 50s this week. "People should know that they shouldn’t get into situations where they are going to have prolonged exposure."

Pentz reminded boaters to share their plans with loved ones, wear a life jacket and never boat under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

"The best boating experience is a safe one," she said.