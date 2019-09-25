The U.S. Coast Guard said a body had been found Wednesday afternoon near where a man fell overboard in the Great South Bay on Monday night.

“Suffolk County marine assets did recover a body today in the area that we were searching, but no positive ID has been made,” Coast Guard Sector Long Island Sound Petty Officer Chris Noto said.

A police spokesman said their investigation was continuing but they had no immediate comment.

Police earlier identified the missing man as Samuel Gutierrez, 47, of East Islip. Authorities said he fell overboard off a 34-foot Fountain powerboat off Heckscher State Park without a life jacket Monday night, leaving two women aboard. The vessel came ashore at the state park later that night, a Sea Tow captain told Newsday.