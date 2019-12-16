TODAY'S PAPER
Body found off Meadowbrook Parkway in Roosevelt, state police say

A body was found at the treeline off

A body was found at the treeline off the Meadowbrook State Parkway in Roosevelt Monday, state police said.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A crew working along the Meadowbrook Parkway discovered a body near the tree line off an exit ramp in Roosevelt early Monday, state police said.

Police did not immediately provide the gender of the victim or any details regarding how the victim might have died. A state police spokesman said the body was covered when it was discovered and that police are processing the scene. 

The body was discovered at 9:38 a.m. off the southbound ramp to Exit M7 West, Babylon Turnpike.

Police said anyone with information should call investigators at 631-756-3300.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

