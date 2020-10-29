TODAY'S PAPER
Nothing found in bomb threat forcing evacuation of school, church, police say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
An anonymous bomb threat forced the evacuation of a Riverhead parochial school and church Thursday, but Riverhead Police Chief David Hegermiller said an investigation of the school and its grounds found nothing suspicious.

The bomb threat was made in a phone call to St. John Paul II Regional School on Marcy Avenue at 9:34 a.m., Hegermiller said.

"An anonymous call was made to an employee of the school by phone," Hegermiller said. "The school did the right thing and evacuated students and notified us."

The school has about 100 students in grade prekindergarten through eighth grade and Hegermiller said students were ultimately sent home for the day.

Marcy Avenue was closed for the investigation by Riverhead police, as well as a canine unit from Suffolk County police, Hegermiller said. The road was reoopened by around noon.

Investigators found nothing suspicious on the grounds, he said.

A woman who answered the phone at the St. John Paul II said the school had no comment.

Hegermiller said an investigation of the adjacent church building, belonging to the St. Isadore Roman Catholic Church, also uncovered no suspicious packages or items.

There were no reported injuries and the investigation remains ongoing.

With Vera Chinese

