A 6-year-old boy who was walking with his parents in Queens is being treated for brain hemorrhaging after a stranger tossed him to the ground Thursday afternoon, the NYPD said.

Laurence Gendreau, 35, who is homeless, was arrested a short time later and charged with assault, harassment and acting in a manner injurious to a child less than 17 years old, the NYPD statement said. The alleged attack happened in the Kew Gardens neighborhood.

The boy was taken to Cohen Children's Medical Center, police said. His family lives on Long Island, according to published reports.

Citing policies protecting victims, the NYPD declined to say where his home is.