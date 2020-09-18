3 more jurors in Boy Scout trial testify they didn't discuss case

Juror testimony continued for a third day Friday amid allegations of misconduct by the Suffolk panel that convicted a Holbrook man last year of driving drunk and killing 12-year-old Boy Scout Andrew McMorris during a 2018 hike.

The victim’s mother, Alisa McMorris, clutched a red confirmation robe in the Riverhead courtroom – a religious garment her son would have worn this weekend to celebrate the church sacrament if his life hadn’t been cut short.

"I felt like I needed to hold it, to keep him close because today’s very hard," McMorris, 46, said later with her husband, John McMorris, by her side. "… It feels like we’re being dragged through, like hot coals … My son’s legacy is under a microscope."

The ongoing hearing is happening after a lawyer for defendant Thomas Murphy, 61, alleged his client didn’t get a fair trial.

Two jurors and one alternate juror testified Friday in the proceeding, which started Wednesday after Acting State Supreme Court Justice Fernando Camacho previously delayed Murphy’s sentencing to address the allegations.

The parents of McMorris, who was in seventh grade when Murphy’s Mercedes SUV barreled into him and other Troop 161 members on a hike in Manorville in September 2018, have called the defense’s claims about jury misconduct a "cruel" delay tactic that is compounding their heartbreak.

"We are faced with a life sentence without Andrew … and it’s due to that man’s actions that day and he needs to be held accountable … What’s happening in this court is a complete farce of the system," John McMorris, 49, said Friday.

Four jurors signed statements following Murphy’s conviction indicating panelists had discussed the case before the trial's deliberations stage and never told the judge about the violation of their duties, according to Murphy’s attorney, Steven Politi.

All three of Friday’s witnesses – men referred to in court as Juror Number 11, Alternate Juror 6 and Juror Number 12 – denied any improprieties. They said they hadn’t discussed the case before deliberations and hadn’t heard any other jurors doing so either.

Alternate Juror 6 testified that one juror saw the front cover of a newspaper in the courthouse’s lunchroom touting a story about some charges being dropped against Murphy and told a cashier the paper had to be turned over.

That witness also said during questioning by prosecutor Brendan Ahern that Politi had told him, upon meeting to discuss the jury’s conduct, that the trial had been unfair to his client. The witness also told Ahern at another point that Politi had "possibly" been trying to influence him.

The defense attorney wants the judge to set aside the verdict. But Ahern, chief of the Suffolk district attorney’s Vehicular Crime Bureau, has said the defense is on a "fishing expedition."

Murphy claimed during his trial that the crash on Sept. 30, 2018, was a tragic accident that "poorly supervised" Scouts caused after wandering onto an unmarked section of David Terry Road in Manorville.

But prosecutors said Murphy drove after a morning of drinking vodka on a golf course and was drunk when he plowed into the young Scouts as they traversed a 20-mile hike, ending McMorris’ life while seriously injuring three of his friends.

In December, the jury convicted Murphy of two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, along with single counts of manslaughter, assault and vehicular manslaughter and two counts of vehicular assault – all felonies.

The panel also found him guilty of single misdemeanor counts of DWI, reckless driving and reckless endangerment, along with two misdemeanor assault counts. He is facing up to 8 and 1/3 to 25 years in prison.

On Wednesday, an alternate juror testified that a deliberating juror admitted reading a newspaper story about the trial and learning information not previously presented to the jury. But the deliberating juror denied that account.

Also Wednesday, two jurors testified about hearing other jurors make comments about witness testimony. One reportedly disagreed with an expert witness’ scientific terminology, while other jurors gave commentary about testimony – prompting "shushes" from fellow panelists.

On Thursday, seven other jurors testified they were unaware of any misconduct or inappropriate conversations among panelists.

One more witness, an alternate juror, is expected to testify on Sept. 29.

Politi said after court Friday it’s clear that not every witness has told the truth.

"If every single person said they didn’t speak, yet multiple other witnesses say they witnessed people speak, that has to be false," he said, referring to the question of whether panelists discussed the case before deliberations. "… Obviously, somebody’s lying."

The McMorrises said after court that Andrew’s empty confirmation robe will hang Sunday in Trinity Lutheran Church in Islip, where his funeral was held, as his family celebrates with other young people who will receive the sacrament.

"What we want others to do is to do the right thing, be a good person and carry it forward," Alisa McMorris said.