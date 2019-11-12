Suffolk prosecutors Tuesday argued that a Holbrook man, charged with driving drunk and mowing down a row of Boy Scouts, killing a 12-year-old boy and injuring three others, was dangerously reckless while the driver's defense attorney claimed the boys were walking in the middle of the road and his client was not intoxicated.

Opening arguments began in Riverhead in the trial of Thomas Murphy, 60, accused of crashing into a group of Scouts on a hike after a morning of drinking vodka on a golf course. The Riverhead courtroom was packed to capacity with family and supporters of both the victims and the driver listening intently as attorneys spelled out details of their case.

Murphy has pleaded not guilty to a 16-count indictment charging him with aggravated vehicular homicide, assault and driving while intoxicated in connection with the Sept. 30, 2018, Manorville crash that killed Andrew McMorris of Wading River.

In graphic detail, Assistant District Attorney Raymond Varuolo described the crash as a "horror show" with mangled bodies and broken bones strewed along the roadway. He said Murphy, who disregarded offers from a golfing buddy for a ride home from the course, was alone responsible for the collision.

"This is a crash. It was not an accident," Varuolo said. "Accidents are avoidable. Accidents didn't have to happen."

Steven Politi, Murphy's defense attorney does not dispute that Murphy's 2016 Mercedes-Benz collided with the Boy Scouts from Troop 161.

But in his opening argument, Politi said prosecutors had deliberately "omitted" key details from the case, including the absence of photos and videos from Murphy's interview with the police and conflicting details about the precise location of the boys. He contends the Scouts were in the middle of the road, a fact that prosecutors deny, and that Murphy's vision was impaired not by alcohol but by the direction of the roadway and by another vehicle.

"This is an unimaginable tragedy," said Politi, who urged the jury of seven men and five women to disregard their instincts to sympathize with the victims. "But don't compound the tragedy by convicting an innocent man."

Prosecutor Brendan Ahern, chief of the vehicular crimes bureau, has indicated he plans to call dozens of potential witnesses that would offer emotionally charged accounts of the accident and aftermath, including the young Scouts injured the day McMorris was killed, as well as McMorris’ father.

The prosecution is also expected to call responding officers, including one who testified at a pretrial hearing that Murphy was visibly intoxicated in the moments after the crash.

Politi said he will present conflicting details of the crash, including a nearly 20-foot spot on the roadway near the crash without a fog lane that would protect pedestrians. He also contends that a lead detective in the case is neighbors with two of the injured boys, creating a potential conflict of interest.

"This was never a fair investigation," Politi said.

But Varuolo said Murphy had failed to take responsibility for his role in the crash.

"This nightmare happened because of his conduct," he said. "He struck a 12-year-old because he decided to drive while intoxicated."

Prosecutors contend Murphy had been drinking vodka almost as soon as he arrived at the Swan Lake Golf Course in Manorville.

A mile and a half from the clubhouse, prosecutors said, Murphy drove off David Terry Road and plowed into the group of Scouts who were on a 20-mile hike.

Murphy refused a Breathalyzer test at the scene, prosecutors said, and when his blood was drawn hours later after a warrant was obtained, it registered 0.13 blood alcohol content. Forensic toxicologists estimate it was 0.19% at the time of the crash — more than double the legal standard of 0.08%.

Politi contends Murphy passed a field sobriety test, which prosecutors deny.

The trial is expected to last anywhere from three to five weeks.