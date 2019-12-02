A Suffolk County forensic scientist testified Monday that the blood of a Holbrook man charged with driving drunk into a group of Boy Scouts in Manorville -- killing a 12-year-old -- tested well over the legal limit for alcohol nearly four hours after the crash.

Jennifer Walsh, who works in the Toxicology Department of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner's Office, said the blood of Thomas Murphy, 60, registered as 0.13 blood alcohol content on two consecutive tests. The results, she said, were verified by a supervisor.

Forensic toxicologists estimate that Murphy's BAC was 0.19% at the time of the crash — more than double the legal standard of 0.08%.

Walsh and David Reed, a physician assistant in the Medical Examiner's Office who drew the defendant's blood on Sept. 30, 2018, testified at Murphy's trial in Riverhead. The veteran county employees described the court-ordered test of Murphy's blood as routine, noting that they followed the office's standard procedures.

Walsh agreed with prosecutors that the methods used to test Murphy's blood were the "gold standard of testing" in the industry.

Reed said the blood kit was sealed at the time of its use and that he properly mixed Murphy's blood with a preservative and anticoagulate, inverting the mixture eight times so that it would not clot. Reed collected two vials of blood — one filled up just above 10 milliliters and another just over 9 milliliters.

Steve Politi, Murphy's defense attorney, raised questions about whether the sample had been contaminated or improperly stored and if the materials used by the Medical Examiner's Office had expired.

Prosecutors contend that Murphy crashed his white Mercedes SUV into a group of Scouts from Troop 161 hiking along David Terry Road after spending the morning drinking vodka on a golf course with three friends. The crash killed Andrew McMorris of Wading River and injured three other Scouts.

Murphy refused repeated requests by a Suffolk police officer to take a Breathalyzer test at the crash scene to determine his blood-alcohol level. Police officials eventually obtained a warrant from a judge to collect Murphy's blood.

Murphy has pleaded not guilty to a 16-count indictment charging him with aggravated vehicular homicide, assault and driving while intoxicated. If convicted, he faces 8 1/3 to 25 years in prison.

Suffolk Police Det. Adam Friedlander, a member of the Major Case Squad, testified Wednesday that he witnessed Reed take Murphy's blood around 5:40 p.m.

Det. William Sheridan, also of the Major Case Squad, later brought the sealed blood kit to a refrigerator at the Medical Examiner's Office in Hauppauge shortly before 11 p.m. on the day of the crash, more than five hours after the blood was drawn.

Reed testified Monday that there was no danger of the blood becoming contaminated if it was not immediately refrigerated.

Friedlander said that upon first meeting Murphy, he observed that his eyes were "bloodshot," his breath smelled of alcohol and that he was "unsteady on his feet" and in danger of falling.

"He was intoxicated by alcohol," Friedlander said.

Politi suggested that Friedlander had a conflict of interest.

The defense attorney argued in his cross-examination Wednesday that Susan Friedlander, the detective's wife, had contributed money to Mothers Against Drunk Driving in McMorris' memory. Friedlander's son went to school with Andrew McMorris and Susan Friedlander wrote a letter to the court noting that the two boys were friends.

Friedlander also appeared to make a mistake in his testimony Wednesday, noting that Reed drew only vial of Murphy's blood. Reed said that two vials of blood were drawn.