Long Island Boy Scout officials said the new name of the Boy Scout program will help make the program more inclusive and help recruitment efforts.

The Boy Scouts of America said Wednesday the name of the Boy Scout program — which currently serves boys ages 11 to 17 — will change to Scouts BSA, effective in February. Scouts BSA will begin accepting girls into the program next year.

“It represents the new, inclusive program that the Boy Scouts of America is offering for older Scouts,” said Chris Coscia, chief executive officer of the Boy Scouts of America Theodore Roosevelt Council in Massapequa. “We think it builds on the legacy of the Scout name.”

Only the name of the Boy Scouts program will change. The name of the parent organization and the Cub Scouts — which serves 7- to 10-year olds — will retain their titles.

Coscia said the name change “will help us deliver our iconic leadership program” to all families.

Lauren Vlachos, assistant Scout executive and chief operating officer for the Boy Scouts of America Suffolk County Council in Medford, said the new name signals that girls now have a choice.

Parents and their children can decide whether the Boy Scouts or the Girl Scouts is the best fit, she added.

“Both programs offer a lot of program features and outdoor opportunities and it comes down to personal preference,” Vlachos said. “Some girls may want to join Scouts BSA because they are interested in attaining the Rank of Eagle, would like to explore all the merit badge opportunities that are offered, or maybe just participate in Scouting with a brother.”

The name change also shows the century-old organization is evolving to serve the whole family with its leadership and character education programs, she said.

Scouts BSA “reflects all our welcome,” said Vlachos, who has a son and two daughters who partipcate in scouting.

“I can see my girls wanting to be part of Scouts BSA,” she added.

But Yvonne Grant, president and chief executive officer of Girl Scouts of Suffolk County in Commack, said Scouts BSA could lead parents to think they’re signing their kids up for a completely coed organization.

“It could be confusing and that parents could think they’ve signed up for both [the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts],” Grant said.

There will continue to be value in having only girls involved in Girl Scouts, she added.

“I don’t think all the girls will want to go to the Boy Scouts,” Grant said. “Boys tend to take over and only talk to each other, so we do believe we are the best leadership program for girls.”