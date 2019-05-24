Police are searching for a man who they said climbed through a window then assaulted a woman before fleeing her home early Wednesday morning in Massapequa.

Nassau County police said the woman, who “screamed and kicked” the suspect, suffered only minor injuries in the incident.

A police account of the incident, which occurred about 3:30 a.m. at a home on Franklin Avenue, said the unidentified woman awoke to find “an unknown male” climbing through her window. She then screamed and kicked at the suspect, who police said threw her to the floor to keep her from calling 911.

The man then climbed back out the window and took off, police said.

The suspect wore a gray sweatshirt, blue jeans and tan work boots, police said. He also wore a gray baseball cap and a black mask.

Police have only characterized the incident as a burglary.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is being asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.