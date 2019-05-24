TODAY'S PAPER
71° Good Evening
SEARCH
71° Good Evening
Long Island

Man climbs through window, assaults woman, police say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

Police are searching for a man who they said climbed through a window then assaulted a woman before fleeing her home early Wednesday morning in Massapequa.

Nassau County police said the woman, who “screamed and kicked” the suspect, suffered only minor injuries in the incident.

A police account of the incident, which occurred about 3:30 a.m. at a home on Franklin Avenue, said the unidentified woman awoke to find “an unknown male” climbing through her window. She then screamed and kicked at the suspect, who police said threw her to the floor to keep her from calling 911.

The man then climbed back out the window and took off, police said.

The suspect wore a gray sweatshirt, blue jeans and tan work boots, police said. He also wore a gray baseball cap and a black mask.

Police have only characterized the incident as a burglary.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is being asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

The Thunderbirds rehearse for the Bethpage Air Show Estimated 60,000 view Bethpage Air Show practice
Kathleen E. Kerr worked for Newsday for 40 Newsday Pulitzer Prize reporter Kathleen Kerr dies
Owners Peggy Zieran and Carol Hoenig at Turn One of LI's few indie bookstores is closing
Suffolk Republicans are challenging Democratic County Executive Steve Suffolk GOP challenges Bellone's bid for ballot line
Stony Brook University graduates at their commencement Friday Stony Brook: 'We are the thinkers and the doers'
Shaun McKay has ended his tenure as Suffolk Shaun McKay ends tenure as SCCC president
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search