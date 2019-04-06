Eleven people were arrested early Saturday morning at a Lindenhurst pub during a liquor license inspection two weeks after a man was fatally run over in the bar's parking lot.

Suffolk County police, as well as the state Liquor Authority and the Lindenhurst fire marshal, inspected the Brewhaus Pub on North Wellwood Avenue, according to a news release from the police department.

At least four of the people arrested were employees of the pub, authorities said. The charges ranged from misdemeanors under the state's Alcoholic Beverage Control law to felonies such as third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. At least one person was accused of serving alcohol to an underage police agent.

The raid follows the death of Kawon Williams, 28, of Wyandanch, on March 23. Shatik Canady, 41, is charged with second-degree murder and faces 25 years to life in prison after he allegedly had an argument with Williams that ended in him running the victim over with his car and fleeing the scene.

Canady remains in jail on $2 million bond or $1 million cash bail, according to online court records. He has pleaded not guilty.

Police said the liquor license inspection was due to "prior issues" at the bar but would not specify if that included the homicide.

It was not immediately clear if the bar had been closed as a result of the raid. An employee who answered the phone late Saturday morning hung up.