A fire at an auto auction storage yard damaged or destroyed more than 20 cars early Tuesday morning in Brookhaven, police and fire officials said.

Suffolk County police said a 911 call reporting the fire was received at 3:27 a.m.

Suffolk fire officials said firefighters from Brookhaven, Bellport and Mastic Beach responded to the scene on Montauk Highway between Bellport and Arthur avenues.

An aerial view showed a massive lot with hundreds of vehicles on it. Footage from the scene showed multiple vehicles on fire.

Officials said one firefighter was transported to Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue for treatment of an unspecified “medical issue.”

Police said the cause of the fire is under investigation by Arson Squad detectives. This is routine and does not necessarily mean the fire is suspicious.