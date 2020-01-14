TODAY'S PAPER
38° Good Morning
SEARCH
38° Good Morning
Long Island

More than 20 cars damaged in early-morning fire in Brookhaven, officials say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

A fire at an auto auction storage yard damaged or destroyed more than 20 cars early Tuesday morning in Brookhaven, police and fire officials said.

Suffolk County police said a 911 call reporting the fire was received at 3:27 a.m.

Suffolk fire officials said firefighters from Brookhaven, Bellport and Mastic Beach responded to the scene on Montauk Highway between Bellport and Arthur avenues.

An aerial view showed a massive lot with hundreds of vehicles on it. Footage from the scene showed multiple vehicles on fire.

Officials said one firefighter was transported to Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue for treatment of an unspecified “medical issue.”

Police said the cause of the fire is under investigation by Arson Squad detectives. This is routine and does not necessarily mean the fire is suspicious.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Police investigated a shooting in front of a Official: Cops investigating Hempstead shooting
Great Neck Mayor Pedram Bral said some residents' Trustees, residents trade accusations over public input at meeting
Jeret Branch of West Babylon goes for a Forecast: 50% chance of rain, high near 45 degrees
Nassau County Police responded to a report of Cops: 5 teens charged in Uniondale stabbing of 15-year-old
Spectators leave the Wyandanch High School gymnasium after Brawl in stands leads to suspension of high school game
DMV offices across Long Island have been inundated DMV service outage adds to already frustrating waits
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search