Brookhaven police report

Reports from county or village police, March 21-27

Calverton

On March 26, a woman on Sound Avenue reported that on several occasions someone has placed dog waste on the front steps of her trailer.

Centereach

Rolls of copper and copper piping were reported stolen March 23 at Michalowski Contracting on Howell Avenue. The items were in storage boxes in the rear of building.

Assorted sections of scaffolding, extension ladders and aluminum ramps were discovered stolen March 23 from the property of Our Saviour New American Church on Mark Tree Road.

An unknown vehicle hit and destroyed

a mailbox on Woodview Lane on March 21.

East Patchogue

A Coram man, 28, was arrested March 24 and charged with criminal mischief, second degree for damaging the hood, front grill and the right quarterpanel of a 2004 Expedition on La Bone Vue Drive West.

Farmingville

A purse was stolen from a 1998 Honda Civic parked in the lot of the Farmingville Animal Hospital on Horseblock Road on March 21.

ELSEWHERE

Jamesport

Two flat-screen TVs, valued at $700, were stolen from a Point Street location March 27.

Riverhead

A town sign on Roanoke Avenue was marked with graffiti March 24.

Two males stole 61 shirts, valued at $3,940, from the Lacoste Outlet on West Main Street on March 21.

Compiled by Virginia Dunleavy, Daria Arnold, Mary Beth Foley

and Sabrina Monroe