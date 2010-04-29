Brookhaven police report

Reports from county or village police, April 18-24

Brookhaven

An unknown person stole dealer license plates from a vehicle parked at a business on Montauk Highway on April 19.

Calverton

More than $200 worth of unauthorized credit card purchases were reported by a Florence Court resident April 21.

Centereach

A Selden woman, 35, was arrested April 20 and charged with grand larceny, fourth degree for stealing assorted merchandise from the Walmart store in the Centereach Mall.

Coram

Copper piping was discovered stolen April 19 from an unoccupied house on Margaret Drive.

Jewelry was discovered stolen April 21 from a residence on Woodland Court.

East Patchogue

Glass on the rear door of a Columbia Street house was broken April 20.

The window of a 2002 Nissan Altima parked at the Glass Doctor on Medford Avenue was scratched April 22.

A decorative landscaping sculpture was stolen from a residence on La Bonne Vie Drive on April 22.

Farmingville

A Coram man, 26, was arrested April 20 and charged with burglary, second degree for climbing through a basement window of a Waverly Avenue residence and stealing a laptop computer and wallet.

Lake Grove

A 19-foot scissor lift was discovered stolen from Petco on New Moriches Road April 20.

A Centereach woman, 23, was arrested April 22 at Macy's in the Smith Haven Mall and charged with petty larceny. She is charged with stealing assorted items of clothing and bathing suits.

Lake Ronkonkoma

The rear driver-side window of a 2007 Chevy Trail Blazer located on Hawkins Avenue was discovered broken April 18.

Mount Sinai

An attempt to burglarize Comp Mart on Nesconset Highway was made April 18. The unknown individual fled when the alarm sounded.

North Patchogue

A dog was taken from a house on Mount Vernon Avenue on April 18.

Patchogue

Someone broke the front passenger window of a 2010 Toyota Camry located in a parking lot on Sunrise Highway April 18. A pocketbook containing cash and both credit and debit cards was taken.

Compiled by Virginia Dunleavy, Ann Smukler, Daria Arnold

and Mary Beth Foley